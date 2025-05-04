Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The moments you may have missed from Saturday’s win at Plymouth and the incredible post-match celebrations.

Leeds United are Champions again after a day of incredible drama at Plymouth Argyle.

A 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle was enough to see the Whites finish ahead of second-placed Burnley on the merit of goal difference, despite the Clarets' victory over Millwall. With 90 minutes played at Home Park, the title was heading to Turf Moor, before Manor Solomon snatched it away from them.

Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Leeds United Football Club - They did it. They did it the Leeds United way, of course, because rocking up on the final day and winning comfortably to give everyone's blood pressure a rest just wasn't an option, was it? Plymouth Argyle made it difficult, they were always going to fight to the end in their final Championship outing, but Leeds got it done. The manner of the win was so fitting, too. Manor Solomon has proven himself too good for this division and he had one more moment of magic in him. Daniel Farke has proven himself too good for this division, too, and 100 points is all the evidence he requires. Leeds supporters belong in the Premier League and if that away end wasn't proof, the numbers in the home end or in an invasion of Plymouth said it all. A perfect day for an incredible football club.

Plymouth Argyle - The atmosphere has been excellent for all three of Leeds' trips to Home Park over the past two seasons and the final day was no exception. Their supporters showed a stoic approach to relegation and plenty of good humour throughout. They played a full part in making it such an enjoyable and enthralling afternoon. The players did themselves credit too and with a little more composure might have caused Leeds a lot more stress.

The publicans of Plymouth - A roaring trade was done from Friday, through Saturday and doubtless Sunday as well.

Bad day

The EFL - Leeds United, so often the main attraction, have gone. Flown the nest. The English Football League and the Championship will be poorer for it.

Off-camera

Pascal Struijk, Dan James and Junior Firpo signing autographs for fans in the home end.

Ethan Ampadu barking orders and encouragement as the starting outfield players did their final warm-up possession game of the season.

Joe Rothwell having a long chat with his family in the away end towards the end of the warm-up.

Struijk, Firpo, James and James Debayo taking their seats in the away end to a rapturous welcome prior to the teams emerging. James was soon conducting and clapping along to his song as Struijk batted balloons around with fans.

Farke motioning to the referee that Mustapha Bundu should get a yellow card for going to ground claiming a penalty after a brush with Jayden Bogle.

Two men being removed from the Plymouth end behind the goal during the second half as the entire stand sang 'we all hate Leeds scum' at them.

Things kicking off after Leeds' winner as away fans struggled to contain their celebrations. Punches were thrown and police and stewards piled in to try and restore calm.

An overwhelmed Rodon embracing Farke who was stood back from the celebrations. Guilavogui then came and offered his hand and a hug for the boss as Ampadu and Rodon held one another.

The players leading the fans in singing songs for their team-mates. Gruev starting a Solomon chant. Ampadu for Rodon. Rodon for Ampadu. Ampadu for Darlow. Darlow making Bamford dance to that Wilder chant. Ramazani giving the fans the backflip they wanted.

A groundsman out mowing the lawn in the middle of Leeds' title celebrations.

Piroe checking how many Sainz scored on the final whistle as he made his way over for a post game interview just to make sure he really had won the Championship Golden Boot.

Max Wober patting the top of Ao Tanaka's head rhythmically in time to the chanting, for longer than can have been pleasant for the Japan international. Paraag Marathe joining the huddled squad to sing along. Director Pete Lowy beaming as he wandered around the celebrations.