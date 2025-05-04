Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow believes he is capable of featuring in the Premier League next season.

The 34-year-old replaced Illan Meslier as Leeds' first-choice stopper for the final seven games of United's title-winning 2024/25 campaign and says he was keen to demonstrate his ability after a prolonged period as a No. 2.

Darlow joined Leeds in the summer of 2023 but had rarely featured for the Whites, aside from occasional outings in cup competitions, often appearing as part of a second-string side.

Meslier's form throughout the season, coupled with a number of high-profile errors, caused the Frenchman to drop to the bench with manager Daniel Farke placing his trust in Darlow for the remainder of the campaign.

"It's taken a lot of patience but at the end of the day, we've got here with a title and there's nothing better than that to end the season," Darlow said after Leeds' title triumph at Plymouth Argyle.

"The 100 points is the icing on the cake, I think, for a lot of us. Obviously we needed 100 points to seal it in the end, Burnley pushed us all the way, thankfully with our goal difference the lads up top have scored however many goals this season that's seen us over the line. An incredible effort from the whole group."

Leeds drew 1-1 with Luton Town in Darlow's first appearance as Meslier's replacement, but the team have followed that up by winning six consecutive games, four of which the experienced stopper kept clean sheets in.

"We've timed the run brilliantly, haven't we? I think we've just won six on the bounce to finish it off, it's just amazing to say we've got 100 points in what we know is one of the toughest leagues.

"I've had to bide my time and wait for my moment to get my chance. Obviously when the chance came, I wanted to just prove that I'm capable of doing the job at this level and I believe the level above," Darlow added, appearing to back himself in the top flight.

Darlow has experience as a Premier League goalkeeper with Newcastle United but rarely featured during his final few seasons at St. James' Park. Over the past year, Darlow has established himself as an international stopper with Wales and is expected to be Craig Bellamy's preferred candidate for fixtures against Liechtenstein and Belgium next month.

Leeds have a decision to make this summer with regards to their No. 1; give long-time first-choice pick Meslier another chance, reward Darlow for his displays at a crucial period of the title-winning campaign or sign a new goalkeeper altogether.

Darlow's Leeds contract runs until the end of next season. Meslier and fellow back-up stopper Alex Cairns' deals are also due to expire at the end of 2025/26 which could mean Leeds supplement their goalkeeping ranks in the coming months.