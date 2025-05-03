Leeds United secured the Championship title with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Saturday’s final day hosts Plymouth Argyle - but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds dominated possession from the outset but without looking hugely threatening and the Whites survived a scare in the 17th minute as Mustapha Bundu wriggled free and sent in an effort which clipped the outside of the post and flew wide.

But the hosts were looking dangerous and brilliant work from Bundu amid poor Leeds defending led the hosts going ahead with 19 minutes on the clock.

Ilia Gruev's poor pass to Manor Solomon was intercepted and Plymouth worked the ball to Bundu who then went around Joe Rodon before arrowing over a low shot which hit the post but then hit Sam Byram before trickling over the line.

Leeds finally drew level in the 53rd minute after good work from Manor Solomon who skinned his man down the left and sent in a low cross which Jayden Bogle flicked towards Willy Gnonto was then able to convert at the far post.

Despite creating a host of chances, the game looked destined to end in a 1-1 draw with the title heading to Burnley who were 2-1 up at home to Millwall.

But class act Solomon had other ideas, the winger storming into the box before applying a clinical low finish in the 91st minute to spark wild celebrations for the Whites.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores.

1 . Karl Darlow 7 - Solid for the most part, especially in time added on. One wobbly moment in the first half. Could do little with the goal. | Steven Paston/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle 9 - Tried to drive Leeds forward. Played lots of good passes, delivered dangerous crosses, played a clever part in the first goal with that run and flick. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 7 - Turned too easily for the first goal but dug in and came up big in the second half. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Ethan Ampadu 8 - Battled physically with a huge striker, played some nice passes. Forced it a little a few times in the second half. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Sam Byram 6 - He and Solomon struggled to get on the same page. Did well to win headers. | Steven Paston/PA Wire Photo Sales

6 . Ao Tanaka 6 - Couldn't find a way through and didn't exert the influence that he can. Slipped over when a big chance came his way in the second half. | Getty Images Photo Sales