Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boro boss Michael Carrick saw his side beaten 1-0 by Leeds United at The Riverside.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Carrick has delivered a “definitely deserved” Middlesbrough v Leeds United outcome verdict with a rare Whites declaration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan James scored the only goal of the game with just two minutes on the clock and Leeds had two goals wrongly disallowed after misjudged offside calls.

Boro, though, missed a stack of chances themselves, particularly in the second half, and Carrick felt his team definitely deserved taking something from the game.

The Boro boss insisted it had been a long time since he’d seen Leeds put under so much pressure - adding to the disappointment that such a rare occurrence still yielded no points.

Serving up plenty of praise for Farke’s Whites as he spoke to Boro Live post-match, Carrick said: “I thought we definitely deserved something from the game overall and I thought the performance was good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We put them under a lot of pressure, moments around the box, we just couldn't find that final finish, that final pass at times and it was a bad start from us to go a goal down so early and so simply really and give ourselves a bit of an uphill task.

"But I thought we responded great in general and through the game and kept pushing and created so much pressure.

"I have never really seen them be under that much pressure in a game for so long so that's a real positive for us to take but the boys are so disappointed that we didn't get anything from the game so that's something that we can use as the ingredients and that fuel to kick us on for the end of the season.

"They have got good players and at times they are going to cause us problems and they are quick, very fast in the attacks and they had moments which going into the game you are probably expecting at times. I thought we had a lot more and a lot more dangerous ones that we could have made the most of.”