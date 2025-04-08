Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds lined up at Boro sat third and one point adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship as a flying start saw Daniel Farke's Whites to victory at Middlesbrough where Leeds were the victims of two terrible decisions.

Dan James fired Leeds ahead with just two minutes on the clock and his strike from a Manor Solomon cross proved the only goal of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Leeds were also wrongly disallowed two other goals for offside after two terrible decisions, albeit Boro squandered a host of chances to get something from the game.

Ultimately, though, the James strike proved decisive as part of a huge triple boost for Leeds as Sheffield United lost at home to Millwall and Burnley were held to a goalless draw at Derby County.

Leeds now sit top of the Championship and ahead of Burnley on goal difference with two points back to the third-placed Blades with just five games left.

A possible sour note from the night might have been an injury to James who was taken off midway through the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid a terrific atmosphere, Leeds made a flying start and went ahead with just two minutes on the clock through Dan James.

A fine pass from Junior Firpo sent Manor Solomon away down the left and the winger sent in a perfect low cross which found James who arrived at pace to bundle the ball home into the back of the net.

Leeds looked right on their A-game and Brenden Aaronson produced a lovely bit of skill before playing in James whose powerful low shot was beaten away by keeper Mark Travers.

James was everywhere and the winger sent another decent attempt just over the bar from the edge of the box after being teed up by Jayden Bogle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro finally had their first attempt at goal in the 16th minute but Kelechi Iheanacho's half-volley from the edge of the area flew well over the bar.

Nevertheless, Boro were beginning to get going and Leeds survived a heavy spell of pressure just before the half hour mark and a disallowed goal.

Sloppy passes from Leeds did not exactly help their cause and a decent Finn Azaz strike from the edge of the box was deflected behind for a corner.

Boro then found the back of the net from the corner, The Riverside erupting as Tommy Conway netted from close range but Leeds were saved by the offside flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Aaronson looking tidy, Leeds got back on top and a lovely ball from Bogle played in James down the right side of the box but Boro just about dealt with his cross which was cleared for a corner.

It was then United's turn to have a goal disallowed from a corner as Ao Tanaka netted from close range but it proved a terrible decision, replays showing Tanaka was clearly onside.

Just one minute later, Boro created a golden opportunity from a rapid counter but Iheanacho completely blew his lines in skying a terrible effort miles over the bar when unmarked just inside the box.

Boro finished the half on the front foot but Leeds survived a couple of dangerous crosses into the box and entered the interval 1-0 to the good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no changes during the break and Leeds squandered a fine chance to go ahead five minutes after the restart.

Joe Rodon, Junior Firpo and then James worked the ball to Joel Piroe just inside the six yard box and the striker turned to get a shot away but Travers saved and forced the ball behind for a corner.

But an even better opportunity went begging five minutes later as a fine pass from Bogle sent James away down the right with Manor Solomon and Piroe arriving in the box but the winger's cross missed both of them and went out of play.Boro looked to respond but there was more crowd fury as another wayward strike went into the stands, this time by Azaz.

The hosts went much closer a few minutes later as they worked the ball to Burgzog who blasted just wide from a great position in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Hackney then volleyed straight at Darlow from the edge of the box before Burgzog got in behind Firpo but Darlow pulled off a good save.

Leeds had not created a good chance for a while but did so in the 65th minute as James slid in Piroe but the Dutchman's pullback found no-one and Boro cleared.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made a double change in the 68th minute as Solomon and Firpo were withdrawn for Willy Gnonto and Sm Byram.

A fine tackle from Rodon then saved Leeds as Boro worked a dangerous opening and another double Whites change followed as Isaac Schmidt replaced the seemingly injured James and Patrick Bamford took the place of Piroe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within minutes of coming on, Bamford had the ball in the back of the net as he applied a neat finish after being played in one on one by Gnonto but Boro were again saved by the offside flag.Again, replays showed it was the wrong call.

The next chance in a seesaw game fell to Boro and once again Burgzog but the striker hammered a low shot wide from inside the box.

Moments later, a cross flew through the area and a vital touch from Bogle denied Conway a tap in.

All the momentum was with Boro and the hosts were given four minutes of added time to finally find a breakthrough but Leeds held firm to spark wild scenes in the away end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Darlow; Bogle, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo (Byram 68); Gruev, Tanaka; James (Schmidt 73), Solomon (Gnonto 68), Aaronson (Guilavogui 90), Piroe (Bamford 73). Subs not used: Meslier, Wober, Ramazani, Joseph.