Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says the game's authorities need to take steps to 'protect' an official who wrongly ruled out a third Whites goal in eight weeks during the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Three times Leeds had the ball in the net at the Riverside but only one was allowed to stand by the assistant referees, despite all three being perfectly good goals. Daniel James opened the scoring on two minutes, converting Manor Solomon's cross from close range. Ao Tanaka added a second only to be wrongly flagged offside and Patrick Bamford slid in a cool finish late on with the flag once again incorrectly going up.

A pulsating encounter saw plenty of action in the Leeds area with Boro made to rue missed chances and a lack of composure in the final moments of attacks, but it ended with a result that sent the visitors back to the top of the table on goal difference thanks to Sheffield United's defeat by Millwall and Burnley being held by Derby County.

Speaking after the game Farke expressed relief that his side got over the line despite the officiating and a tricky, in-form opponent. He said: "Tired, proud of my boys because it was a tough game. Overall advertisement for this league, two really good football sides who had periods in the game and put pressure on. In the end we found a way to win. In the last minutes they tried everything, sent the keeper up and you have to dig in. We were also a bit tired, had to deal with injuries to key players and one day less to rest between games. They were in red hot form, we had to show steel, togetherness and spirit. In a hard-fought game, a well deserved win. Two goals wrongly ruled out. Of course great scenes for my players, for our supporters after a difficult period where we had some adversity. There's no replacement for this winning feeling in the dressing room and I'm happy we sent our supporters home happy."

Farke was at a loss to explain how the same assistant referee who ruled out good Leeds goals in games against Coventry and Millwall was guilty of the same error against Middlesbrough in the first half, but wants the game's authorities to step in to 'protect' official Darren Williams.

What did Farke have to say?

"I can't do anything because right now if I would be here with a big speech then I'd probably have to watch the next game from the gantry," said Farke. "I know it's a really difficult job but I'm really struggling. Two disallowed goals. The second [Bamford's] was perhaps tight. What I don't understand, we have this rule if it's in doubt give it to the offence. It seems the assistant waves the flag that he's a bit in the spotlight. I'm really struggling to find proper words for having the same assistant ruling out three good goals in eight weeks for offside. If they were difficult to see I could live with this. Why do we keep sending this assistant to games for Leeds United? If he is there out of coincidence with mistakes against us, at some point you should protect him. I'm not sure why he's always the assistant for us and rules out goals that should stand. We're playing for such a big reward, going up to the Premier League, millions of pounds.

"This level of assistant performances, I'm struggling with this to be honest. I want to be understanding. I could make my life easier and say we've won the game, everything is fine. If you always have to fight against this adversity it's difficult. It's hard to accept."

The Leeds boss confirmed that he would take no action to try and have Williams kept away from future Leeds games but suggested that was the responsibility of others. His focus is on the final five games for his league-leading side.

"We have won nine points in the last five, if this is our biggest crisis in the season I'll take it all night long," he said. "The outside world is always nervous, panicking if there's a draw away at Luton or QPR. Don't underestimate a point away from home. This is what we judge in the right way. The players knew what we're doing and what we have to do. It's good for the confidence to be back top of the league but it's no where near done. Five games to go. We have to keep going and win as many points as possible."