Middlesbrough v Leeds United injury news as blows leave 7 out and 5 doubts but 4 returning

Leeds face a tighter turnaround for the fixture than the Riversiders who gave their play-offs hopes a huge boost with Friday night’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers. The victory has left Michael Carrick’s side fifth in the Championship table and with a one-point cushion in the top six. Leeds might well end up playing Boro in the play-offs if their automatic promotion bid falls short and the Whites are now playing catch-up having slipped to third. Daniel Farke’s Whites dropped out of the top two upon Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town as Burnley moved above them through a 2-1 success at Coventry City. Leeds also suffered a new injury blow at Luton having lost the services of two more players in the build-up to the clash at Kenilworth Road. Boro, meanwhile, also have plenty of injury issues and also suffered a new blow at Blackburn. It’s all led to 12 players being out or doubtful for Tuesday night’s contest and here we run through the injury news from both camps.