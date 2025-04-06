Middlesbrough v Leeds United injury news as blows leave 7 out and 5 doubts but 4 returning

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Apr 2025, 16:17 BST
Leeds United face a quick return to action with Tuesday night’s clash at Middlesbrough – but blows have left seven men out and five more as doubts.

Leeds face a tighter turnaround for the fixture than the Riversiders who gave their play-offs hopes a huge boost with Friday night’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers. The victory has left Michael Carrick’s side fifth in the Championship table and with a one-point cushion in the top six. Leeds might well end up playing Boro in the play-offs if their automatic promotion bid falls short and the Whites are now playing catch-up having slipped to third. Daniel Farke’s Whites dropped out of the top two upon Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town as Burnley moved above them through a 2-1 success at Coventry City. Leeds also suffered a new injury blow at Luton having lost the services of two more players in the build-up to the clash at Kenilworth Road. Boro, meanwhile, also have plenty of injury issues and also suffered a new blow at Blackburn. It’s all led to 12 players being out or doubtful for Tuesday night’s contest and here we run through the injury news from both camps.

Boro's Liverpool loanee Doak needed surgery on a thigh injury and returned back to the Reds for treatment. He could, though, still return for the end of the campaign.

1. Ben Doak (out)

Boro's Liverpool loanee Doak needed surgery on a thigh injury and returned back to the Reds for treatment. He could, though, still return for the end of the campaign. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Boro's former Whites favourite Ayling suffered an ankle injury in last month's 1-0 win at home to Derby County and boss Michael Carrick has said that Ayling is "near enough" out for the rest of the season.

2. Luke Ayling (out)

Boro's former Whites favourite Ayling suffered an ankle injury in last month's 1-0 win at home to Derby County and boss Michael Carrick has said that Ayling is "near enough" out for the rest of the season. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Boro keeper Dieng needed operation on his Achilles and Carrick said in January that the 30-year-old was going to be out "for a bit of time."

3. Seny Dieng (out)

Boro keeper Dieng needed operation on his Achilles and Carrick said in January that the 30-year-old was going to be out "for a bit of time." Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Another Boro keeper out, Brynn dislocating his shoulder in Boxing Day's 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday. The 24-year-old was thought to be looking at around three months out and has yet to return.

4. Sol Brynn (out)

Another Boro keeper out, Brynn dislocating his shoulder in Boxing Day's 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday. The 24-year-old was thought to be looking at around three months out and has yet to return. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Boro's experienced Republic of Ireland international defender Lenihan is long term absentee with an ankle injury. The 31-year-old has not featured since September 2023.

5. Darragh Lenihan (out)

Boro's experienced Republic of Ireland international defender Lenihan is long term absentee with an ankle injury. The 31-year-old has not featured since September 2023. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Another long term one for the Riversiders. Boro's Sierra Leone international winger Bangura is currently out with an Achilles injury and has not featured last April.

6. Alex Bangura (out)

Another long term one for the Riversiders. Boro's Sierra Leone international winger Bangura is currently out with an Achilles injury and has not featured last April. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MiddlesbroughBoroLeedsBlackburn RoversMichael Carrick
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice