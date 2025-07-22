Leeds United academy graduate Jonny Howson is now a free agent following his Middlesbrough release.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United League One promotion hero Jonny Howson is on the lookout for a new home following confirmation of his Middlesbrough exit.

Howson spent eight years at the Riverside Stadium and played 341 games across all competitions, more than he managed at either of his two previous clubs, Leeds and Norwich City. The 37-year-old took on the role of club captain during his spell at the Riverside Stadium and played alongside another much-loved former Whites man, Luke Ayling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A one-year contract signed in May last year came to an end following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, a campaign in which Howson played 22 games, including a 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Elland Road and Leeds’ crucial 1-0 league victory on Teesside in April. Boro’s final-day defeat to Coventry City has proven to be the midfielder’s final game for the club, however, with his exit officially confirmed on Tuesday.

A statement from Middlesbrough read: “Jonny Howson has played his final game for MFC. The long-serving former captain was out of contract at the end of last season and has not been offered a new deal by the club. The 37-year-old spent eight years on Teesside and made 341 appearances, scoring 10 goals. He also clocked up his 750th career appearance against Plymouth Argyle at the Riverside last season.

“Despite joining as an attacking midfielder, Jonny featured more prominently in a number of other roles, including midfield anchor, central defender and right-back. Signed by Garry Monk in the summer of 2017, Jonny also served under Tony Pulis, Jonathan Woodgate, Neil Warnock, Chris Wilder and Michael Carrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny Howson thanked as Middlesbrough spell comes to an emotional end

“His versatility and composure were a joy to behold and as club captain he led by example. MFC would like to thank Jonny for his wonderful service, commitment and dedication, and wish him all the very best for the future. Jonny will return to the Riverside in the coming months to say farewell to the supporters.”

Howson’s exit continues a period of major change for Boro, who missed out on last season’s play-offs after finishing 10th following a run of just one win in six to see out the campaign. Head coach Michael Carrick was sacked earlier this summer and replaced by former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards.

It remains to be seen what Howson plans to do next season and beyond, with September 20 marking 19 years since his professional debut as a Leeds player against Barnet in 2006. All in all, the Morley-born academy graduate made 225 appearances across six campaigns at his boyhood club and played a huge part in their 2009/10 League One promotion campaign.

Howson joined Premier League outfit Norwich in January 2012 and went on to play 188 games for the Canaries across the Premier League, Championship and domestic cups. He signed for Boro in July 2017 for a reported fee of £6million.