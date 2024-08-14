The first half ended goalless but Boro had already caused plenty of problems and Michael Carrick’s side went went ahead in the 50th minute through a fine individual goal from Anfernee Dijksteel who cut in from the right and skipped past Brenden Aaronson and Junior Firpo before firing home a low shot underneath Darlow. Moments later, Boro almost doubled their lead through Delano Burgzog who saw two attempts blocked after another Boro break behind Firpo, Wober and Aaronson down the right.

But the visitors were causing Leeds all sorts of bother and Carrick’s side bagged a second goal on the hour mark through a rapid counter, Patrick Bamford dispossessed in his own half and Josh Coburn sending through a precise through ball for Burgzog who fired past Darlow to make it 0-2.

Things then nearly got even worse for Leeds as Burgzog was picked out from another break down the right but the forward saw two attempts blocked. But Boro bagged a third goal in the 67th minute amid more awful Leeds defending, Coburn this time on the follow-up to a blocked Isaiah Jones shot after the Whites were picked apart by a few passes from a Karl Darlow goal kick.

Even then the onslaught continued and Coburn flashed a shot just wide after being played in behind Joe Rodon before Dijksteel hammered a fierce shot over the bar from the edge of the box. Farke made five substitutions in a bid to turn the tide but the damage had been done although Georginio Rutter was unlucky to see a thunderous drive smash back off the post, Piroe heading wide as he looked to follow up.

Nevertheless, the contest was completely done and there were confused looks as it was deemed necessary to announce eight minutes of added time, in which Boro were a whisker away from bagging a fourth through Finn Azaz who sent a lovely curled effort just wide from the edge of the box.

Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from a terrible night for the Whites at Elland Road.

1 . Karl Darlow 4 - Made one good save in the first half but otherwise unconvincing including with his kicking.

2 . Junior Firpo 5 - One of the better players in the first half for Leeds who regularly got forwards but the Whites were all at sea defensively down his side after the break.

3 . Joe Rodon 4 - Fairly solid in the first half but that was most definitely not the case after the break.

4 . Max Wober 4 - A really shaky start. Looked to be settling at some points and made two good blocks at the start of the second half but generally troubled throughout.

5 . Sam Byram 5 - Another of the better players in the first half but then found himself walking a tightrope when booked.