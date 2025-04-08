Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Middlesbrough as Whites given 4s and 8s in controversial affair

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 8th Apr 2025, 22:19 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his thoughts on the performances of Leeds United’s players against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Leeds secured victory at the Riverside Stadium after a three-game run without a win courtesy of Dan James’ third-minute strike.

United were denied two legitimate goals for offside during the course of the match as first Ao Tanaka and then substitute Patrick Bamford saw goals chalked off by the assistant referees.

Leeds held out for all three points and return to the top of the Championship table after Sheffield United were beaten by Millwall and Burnley were held by Derby County.

Here are the ratings.

One errant pass aside he was solid and made a couple of important stops and punches.

1. Karl Darlow: 8/10

One errant pass aside he was solid and made a couple of important stops and punches. | Getty Images

Got forward when he could to link up with James. Wasn't totally dominant in his own half but battled well.

2. Jayden Bogle: 7/10

Got forward when he could to link up with James. Wasn't totally dominant in his own half but battled well. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Tackled and headed. It wasn't a night for dribbling forward and only tried it once.

3. Joe Rodon: 8/10

Tackled and headed. It wasn't a night for dribbling forward and only tried it once. | Getty Images

Made a good start to the game. Passing was good, added physicality and organised things.

4. Ethan Ampadu: 8/10

Made a good start to the game. Passing was good, added physicality and organised things. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Played a part in the early goal, played some nice stuff at times but came under real pressure defensively second half.

5. Junior Firpo: 7/10

Played a part in the early goal, played some nice stuff at times but came under real pressure defensively second half. | Getty Images

Quietly industrious, got about the pitch to try and frustrate Boro.

6. Ilia Gruev: 6/10

Quietly industrious, got about the pitch to try and frustrate Boro. | Getty Images

