Leeds secured victory at the Riverside Stadium after a three-game run without a win courtesy of Dan James’ third-minute strike.

United were denied two legitimate goals for offside during the course of the match as first Ao Tanaka and then substitute Patrick Bamford saw goals chalked off by the assistant referees.

Leeds held out for all three points and return to the top of the Championship table after Sheffield United were beaten by Millwall and Burnley were held by Derby County.

Here are the ratings.

1 . Karl Darlow: 8/10 One errant pass aside he was solid and made a couple of important stops and punches.

2 . Jayden Bogle: 7/10 Got forward when he could to link up with James. Wasn't totally dominant in his own half but battled well.

3 . Joe Rodon: 8/10 Tackled and headed. It wasn't a night for dribbling forward and only tried it once.

4 . Ethan Ampadu: 8/10 Made a good start to the game. Passing was good, added physicality and organised things.

5 . Junior Firpo: 7/10 Played a part in the early goal, played some nice stuff at times but came under real pressure defensively second half.