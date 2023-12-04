Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After their five-goal thriller against Middlesbrough at the weekend, Leeds United extended their unbeaten run to six games. The Whites banked a hard-fought 3-2 win thanks to first half goals from Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, and Joël Piroe.

Leeds are now third in the Championship table on 38 points, eight behind leaders Leicester City. The battle for promotion is heating up, and the perfect scenario will see Daniel Farke finish inside the top two — but how will the rest of season fare, and will the Whites bolster their ranks in the new year?

We've rounded up the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Long-standing transfer link reignites

Leeds have had a number of links both in and out of Yorkshire over the past few seasons, and one man who has previously been on the radar is Ben Brereton Díaz. The versatile forward impressed last season by tallying 14 goals and four assists with Blackburn Rovers and has since signed for Villarreal.

The Whites were keen on bringing the Chile international to Elland Road last year, and now Ben Jacobs believes the link between the two could be resurfacing.

"One name to watch with Leeds, which I didn't think I would be talking about in 2024 but could still be possible, is Ben Brereton Díaz," Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

"It's not entirely worked out at Villarreal so far, and he hasn't scored for them despite coming off the back of 16 goals in all competitions for Blackburn and over 20 in the previous season.

"It's been a difficult spell for him. Mid-season, by all accounts, he wants to stick it out. But, obviously, if we get to the end of the season and it's still not working, there might be an opportunity there."

Leeds star opens up on tough loan spell

Leeds loanee Rasmus Kristensen says he's happy in Rome and enjoying the confidence of Jose Mourinho, despite a difficult start to the Serie A experience. Kristensen was one of a number of players who left Elland Road to go on loan in the summer thanks to relegation clauses in their contracts.

The Dane missed out on a place in Roma's Europa League squad and has started just six times in the Italian league. But after coming on to score a heavily-deflected winner at Sassuolo at the weekend, Kristensen was delighted to be able to carry out his manager's instructions.

"He just said I had to go in, show a lot of energy, arrive in the box, believe in myself, play forward, play aggressive and try to create something and that's what I tried to do" said the right-back, who has often featured further forward than the role he played in for Leeds last season.

"The people who've supported me, obviously my family, especially my girlfriend. It's also the team, the coaching staff, [Roma director] Tiago Pinto. From the beginning I felt like they really put their faith in me and I had some good games, some not so good games. It was a difficult start, trying to adapt to a new country, a new culture, a new language.