Leeds United star fires Leicester City and Ipswich warning with Whites plan and Boro reminder
Crysencio Summerville has been discussing the race for automatic promotion.
Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has issued a Leicester City and Ipswich Town warning in declaring the automatic promotion mindset of his side.
Leaders Leicester and second-placed Ipswich remain clear in the Championship's two automatic promotion places even though Daniel Farke's third-placed Whites have chipped away at the gap.
Summmerville, though, has highlighted the dangers of what his side could "lose" if they pay too much attention to the fortunes of the Foxes and Tractor Boys in the race for automatic promotion back to the top tier.
Summerville has also pointed out a threat of a particular team below his Whites in outlining the importance of beating last weekend's visitors Middlesbrough to create a bigger gap back to the 12th-placed Riversiders.
Goals from Summerville, Dan James and a Joel Piroe penalty saw Leeds to a 3-2 victory against Middlesbrough but the division's top four all won, leaving the Whites seven points behind Ipswich and eight adrift of Leicester but only one point ahead of fourth-placed Southampton.
Speaking to LUTV, Summerville was asked how much Leeds looked at the top of the table and declared: "We knew this game was very important so the gap between us and Middlesbrough would be bigger. But I think everyone and the coach said to us we don't have to look at others, we have to stick to our own plan.
"If we keep winning games then of course we are going to promote. Leicester and Ipswich are doing well as well so if you are looking at them then we lose our thing about the game so we have to keep looking at ourselves."