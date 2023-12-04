Leeds United have been handed yet another away draw in the FA Cup - this time against Peterborough United

Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist have expressed their surprise about Leeds United's 'incredible' FA Cup draw, with the Whites handed a record-breaking 13th consecutive away tie in the competition.

The draw was conducted on Sunday afternoon with Championship and Premier League sides to enter the competition in the third round. Leeds have not been drawn at home since facing Rotherham United in January 2016. Fans did get a taste of some home action in the FA Cup last term, as Leeds were taken to a replay by Cardiff City in the third round last season, as Sonny Perkins spared United's blushes with a 93rd-minute equaliser in the initial tie in Wales. Leeds cruised to a 5-2 win in the replay at Elland Road.

Leeds will again face lower league opposition in the third round, with Peterborough currently sat fifth in League One after reaching the third-tier play-offs last term. Discussing the draw on TalkSPORT, Stelling said: “What about Leeds United? Can you believe? 13 times in a row drawn away from home in the FA Cup.” His co-host McCoist, simply replied: "Incredible, incredible."

Leeds were beaten 2-0 at Fulham in their last FA Cup outing as they exited at the fifth-round stage. The Whites had not got past the third round in the previous five seasons, losing at West Ham, Crawley Town, Arsenal, QPR and Newport County. The previous campaign in 2016-2017 saw them exit the competition to Sutton United in the fourth round.

The Whites have reached the final of the competition four times, with all those appearances coming between 1965 and 1973, they lifted the trophy in 1972 as they beat Arsenal 1-0. One of the club's more memorable runs in recent times came in the 2009-10 season when they knocked Manchester United out in the third round with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford before drawing 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur in round four. They lost the replay 3-1 to Spurs but were in League One at the time.