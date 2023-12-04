Leeds United fans in the West Stand cheered as one of their own completed a quest to experience how the other half of Elland Road live, during Saturday's win over Middlesbrough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chaz Singh, known to thousands of his fellow Leeds supporters as a representative of 'Punjabi Whites' on social media and easy to spot on matchdays thanks to his distinctive yellow, white and blue turban, is a season ticket holder on the dugout side of the ground but recently became aware that the food on offer on the far side of the stadium included something that took his fancy.

"As you can tell I enjoy my food and I saw a post by @footyscran [on x.com] showing the most delicious portion of loaded fries with chicken strips from Elland Road," he told the YEP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At first I didn't believe it was possible as all I've ever had at the ground was pies (again as you can tell) I then learnt that they were available in the East Stand but I sit in the West."

Singh took to social media, not to complain, but to petition supporters on the far side of the ground to help him get his hands on the loaded fries. The plea quickly caught the attention of Leeds fans on social media with dozens of them reposting it and hundreds liking it.

Sing said: "As a little joke I Tweeted about someone getting me a portion and getting it to my seat in the West Stand. It was only meant to be a joke but the fans got into it and Richard Wightman offered to buy me some." After Wightman stepped up, a club steward called Jon Kay stepped in and ensured that Singh's special delivery made it from the East Stand to the West Stand.

"Just before the second half kicked off and to the cheers of the West Stand fans I received a lovely portion of loaded fries with chicken strips, thanks to Richard and Jon and the support of LUFC fans on Twitter. The original plan was to have it sent through the fans, passing it on fan to fan, like pass the parcel, but luckily a steward called Jon Kay offered to help bring them round to me, I'm glad he did because I don't think any of it would have survived if our fans got hold of it," Sing added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds fans dotted around Elland Road were quick to capture the loaded fries' journey in photos and videos, as Kay walked around the perimetre to deliver it to Singh and there was applause in the West Stand in recognition of a job well done. The recipient's verdict on the food was 'divine' and he was happy to share it, but only with his son.

MISSION COMPLETE - Chaz Singh got his hands on loaded fries and chicken strips from the East Stand, thanks to fellow Leeds United fans and a steward.