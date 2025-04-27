Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United and Liverpool look set to celebrate together once again.

A bizarre link between Leeds United and Liverpool could resurface for a fourth time in 61 years this afternoon if the latter secure Premier League glory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool look set to secure their second Premier League title in five years and that could happen as soon as this afternoon, if the Merseyside club get a point or three at home to a struggling Spurs outfit. A draw would take them 13 points clear of Arsenal with only four games left to play, with Arne Slot - a former managerial target at Elland Road - set to claim major silverware in his first campaign at Anfield.

That would spark wild celebrations on Merseyside as Liverpool supporters experience the same ecstasy Leeds fans enjoyed earlier this week, following their return to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side host Bristol City on Monday knowing promotion is secured, having thumped Stoke 6-0 on Easter Monday before watching rivals Sheffield United lose at Burnley.

Farke was keen to stress Monday’s scenes presented a 35-year first for Leeds, who haven’t been able to properly celebrate promotion with fans since 1989/1990 - Marcelo Bielsa ended a 16-year top-flight hiatus in 2020 but celebrations were mooted due to the Covid pandemic. And Liverpool look almost certain to match that with glory across Merseyside and West Yorkshire inextricably linked.

Incredible Leeds United and Liverpool link to extend

Should Liverpool claim the Premier League title this season, which is widely expected to happen on Sunday, then it will be the fourth consecutive time Leeds’ second-tier promotion has come alongside a top-flight triumph at Anfield. As already mentioned, both lifted trophies in empty stadiums during the 2019/20 Covid season but the link stretches back an incredible 61 years.

Leeds last won promotion to the top-flight in front of fans back in 1990 under legendary manager Howard Wilkinson, who had the likes of Gordon Strachan and Gary Speed to call on. Meanwhile that year, Liverpool were claiming First Division glory under Kenny Dalglish.

And the link goes even further back, with Leeds’ 1963/64 return to the top-flight under Don Revie coming alongside Liverpool’s title-winning campaign under another iconic manager, Bill Shankly. Should Slot’s side lift the Premier League trophy this afternoon, or at any point in the next few weeks, then the incredible link between two great clubs will extend for a fourth time across 61 years.

Leeds also finished first in all of their previous three promotion campaigns, and Farke will be keen to continue that trend with another Championship title, with the opportunity for his side to rack up 100 points. The Whites dropped into second following Burnley’s 5-0 thumping of Queens Park Rangers on Saturday but can go back top on goal difference if they beat Bristol City on Monday.

The title race will certainly go down to the final day and Leeds will just hope they are top ahead of their long trip to Plymouth Argyle, whose relegation is all but confirmed. The Pilgrims beat Preston North End on Saturday but are three points adrift with a vastly inferior goal difference.

