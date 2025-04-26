Leeds United's squad market value compared to Premier League rivals with two £1bn plus verdicts

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 26th Apr 2025, 17:23 BST

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - but how does the squad’s overall value compare to those of their new top flight rivals?

Leeds and Burnley both sealed automatic promotion from the Championship with two games to spare on Easter Monday as United’s 6-0 thrashing of Stoke City was followed by a 2-1 win for the Clarets against Sheffield United.

Burnley have bounced back at the first time of asking following their 2023-24 Premier League relegation whilst Leeds sealed a top-flight return at the second attempt after last season’s play-off final defeat.

Despite missing out on an automatic promotion place, Sheffield United are favourites to join Leeds and Burnley in getting back into the Premier League through the play-offs. There are, though, still a host of other teams who could yet go up through that route.

Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town meanwhile are heading the other way back to the Championship upon top-flight relegation.

Bar the play-offs winners, it means the composition of next season’s Premier League is already set and the squad values clearly highlight the whole new world that Leeds are entering.

Here, via Transfermarkt, is how the value of Leeds United’s squad compares to next season’s rivals from top to bottom with two staggering £1billion plus verdicts.

Squad market value: £1.3bn.

1. Joint 1st: Manchester City

Squad market value: £1.3bn. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Squad market value: £1.3bn.

2. Joint 1st: Arsenal

Squad market value: £1.3bn. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Squad market value: £993.5m.

3. 3rd: Liverpool

Squad market value: £993.5m. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Squad market value: £922m.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Squad market value: £922m. | AFP via Getty Images

Squad market value: £836.1m.

5. 5th: Tottenham Hotspur

Squad market value: £836.1m. | Getty Images

Squad market value: £694.25m

6. 6th: Manchester United

Squad market value: £694.25m | Getty Images

