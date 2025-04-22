Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The title-winning former Leeds United captain had an eye on Monday's celebrations

Liam Cooper sent his congratulations to former club Leeds United following confirmation of their return to the Premier League on Monday.

Leeds secured automatic promotion from the Championship following Monday’s 6-0 thumping of Stoke City, with Daniel Farke’s side flying out the blocks to score five goals in the opening 45 minutes, four of which came via Joel Piroe. Junior Firpo and Willy Gnonto were also on the scoresheet and a third straight win sent them eight points clear of Sheffield United.

The Blades then lost 2-1 at Burnley, a result which sent the latter and Leeds up automatically, with fans flocking to Elland Road and celebrations continuing long into the evening. Daniel Farke and his players stayed in the stadium to watch it all unfold following their comfortable win and were soon joined by thousands of fans outside, and the drama was seemingly being followed over 1,700 miles away in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.

Former Whites captain Cooper, who is currently playing for CSKA Sofia, is still loved in West Yorkshire and had an eye on the drama back home, sharing the club’s Instagram post confirming promotion on his own story. And the Championship title-winning defender wrote: “Congrats to everyone involved! What a season. What a team & what a club.”

The 33-year-old then shared another post from the club’s Instagram account, this time a video of his former teammates celebrating promotion. Those celebrations continued long into the evening as the reality sunk in that Leeds will be playing Premier League football again next season.

Focus on the Championship title after Leeds United promotion confirmed

Cooper was at the heart of similar celebrations five years ago, having led Leeds to the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa. His successor as captain Ethan Ampadu will also hope to be lifting a trophy with two games to maintain top spot, where they sit by virtue of a superior goal difference to Burnley.

Leeds host play-off hopefuls Bristol City on Monday evening before a final-day trip to relegation strugglers Plymouth Argyle, knowing they may well need six points to pip Burnley to the title. Doing so would also send Farke’s side up to the incredible 100-point milestone, albeit the current focus is on enjoying promotion.

"I normally celebrate with cake and coffee on the sofa because I'm at an age where I'm pretty tired after a game if I'm honest," Farke told the YEP as Burnley and Sheffield United’s game played out. "If there is something major to celebrate, I'm not sure. If I have to back one side to go to Burnley and get a win it's Chris Wilder's boys.

“This league is crazy and I'm just willing to celebrate when it's just really done. This was a major step. If there's something to celebrate maybe today and one of the next days believe me I will be a fire beast, there will be some other drinks. Normally I like to speak about the next training session but I will be the first on the table."

