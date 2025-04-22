Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United put their Easter Monday visitors to the sword with an electric performance.

Mark Robins pulled no punches in his assessment of Stoke City’s 6-0 thrashing at the hand of Leeds United on Monday, insisting his players looked ‘frightened to death’.

Leeds blew their Easter Monday visitors away with an explosive first-half performance that saw five goals scored, four of which came from Golden Boot contender Joel Piroe. The Dutchman was one of several Whites players who came flying out the blocks, with Junior Firpo also scoring before half-time while Jayden Bogle gave Stoke’s left-hand side nightmares.

With the game wrapped up inside 45 minutes, Leeds took their foot off the gas but still forged an opening for Willy Gnonto to net goal number six, before Daniel Farke made a number of changes including a senior debut for 16-year-old Harry Gray. It was an incredible performance from the league leaders and Robins was far from happy with the way his side crumbled.

“It was a game we didn't take part in,” he told Stoke Live. “Right from minute one we didn't take part in it and looked frightened to death. We have to move past it as quickly as we possibly can. This press conference now will probably be the last time we speak about it.

“It gives me a lot of food for thought and it was really disappointing. That was it. That's my take on it. We have to take part in things and we just weren't at the races. We didn't look anything like how we've looked of late and they let everyone down. That isn't a performance befitting of any team, certainly of mine and certainly of a Stoke City side.

Leeds United ‘miles better’, admits Stoke City boss

“You can lose games of football but you have got to lose them in the right way and that wasn't the right way. We just didn't lay a glove on them at all from minute one, gave them too much space, didn't stay with runners, just didn't do anything. We got exactly what we deserved, which was a good hiding.

“They were miles better than us. They are miles better than us anyway, they have been all season, but to come here and not really take part in the game was really disappointing. I don't want to see it again.”

After fulfilling their end of the bargain in emphatic fashion, Leeds watched on from inside Elland Road as Burnley beat Sheffield United to confirm promotion for themselves and Farke’s side. That result sparked wild celebrations in LS11 and throughout the city, with fans flocking to the stadium in a bid to share the moment with their team.

Celebrations will continue over the next days and weeks, with focus now on winning the Championship title. Leeds and Burnley are level on 94 points at present, with two more wins enough to send the Whites on to 100 points. They face Bristol City next Monday before a final-day trip to Plymouth Argyle.

