The latest on Leeds United’s kit designs for their 2025/26 return to the Premier League.

Promotion to the Premier League has proven the catalyst for a busy and exciting summer at Elland Road, with Leeds United preparing for life back in the top flight. Transfer moves have already been made on the likes of Habib Diarra and Jaka Bijol with Daniel Farke backed to oversee major improvements to his current playing squad.

On Wednesday, Leeds will get an idea of what their 2025/26 campaign looks like when the Premier League fixtures are released, while big-name pre-season opponents like Manchester United and AC Milan have been confirmed. Next on the list of exciting summer milestones is the kit release and after the YEP broke exclusive news on one design earlier this month, below is a round-up of everything we know so far.

Leeds United 2025/26 home kit

Leeds’ home shirt has been predominantly white since the 1960s and that is not going to change any time soon but Footy Headlines - a website renowned for its kit-related news - reported back in November there will be a ‘unique design element’ incorporated into the look. That element is said to be inspired by the well-known Lowfields tunnel which leads fans through to Elland Road from Lowfields Road and Brown Lane.

Inspiration is thought to come from inside the tunnel which boasts patterned tiles coloured yellow, white and blue across the walls with a distinct pattern which is expected to adjourn next season’s home strip. Interestingly, much-loved fanzine The Square Ball recently released a shirt in collaboration with Admiral that also leans on that design.

Leeds United 2025/26 away kit

Footy Headlines reported last year the 2025/26 away kit will be predominantly blue and that was confirmed by the YEP earlier this month, with inspiration taken from the same coloured design that became synonymous with the club’s early-Century Champions League exploits. Adidas are expected to lean on the 2001 to 2003 away shirt that famously donned the ‘Strongbow’ sponsor across the front, with a host of players from that time set to be involved in its release.

Players who wore the shirt during those successful years, including Mark Viduka, Michael Bridges, Ian Harte, Gary Kelly and Nigel Martyn are expected to play a role as Adidas once again looks to cult favourite designs for modern offerings. Last season’s away shirt finally saw the fan-favourite yellow return, with a retro smiley badge contributing to record sales of over 15,000 in the first day of release alone.

Leeds United 2025/26 third kit

Leeds have recently used the third kit design to attract fans who don’t necessarily have those emotional ties to ‘traditional’ club colours. Their 2024/25 offering, for example, has accents of pink within a bold, wavy design, while previous years have seen coral and lilac utilised.

Footy Headlines don’t yet have much information regarding what the 2025/26 third kit will look like, but they suggest it will be predominantly black. The club last had a darker third shirt during the 2022/23 campaign in which they last played Premier League football. As was the case this season, Red Bull will be the front-of-shirt sponsor on all kits.