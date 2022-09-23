Leeds United are back in action next Sunday at home to Aston Villa.

Jesse Marsch’s side are currently 11th in the Premier League table and have won two, drawn two and lost two out of their opening six league matches.

They were beaten 5-2 in their last game away at Brentford back on 3rd September.

Here is a look at the latest headlines regarding the club....

Attacker pleased with transfer decision

Attacker Sam Greenwood has said that he made a ‘good decision’ to leave Arsenal for Leeds back in 2020. He has made 10 first-team appearances in all competitions since his switch to Yorkshire.

The 20-year-old has said, as per The Athletic: “Coming from Arsenal to here, there isn’t too much difference but I get a lot more opportunities here. I wasn’t as close to the first team at Arsenal as I am here. It’s been a good decision for me.”

Striker opens up about departure

Striker Joe Gelhardt is also pleased he decided to make the move to Elland Road. The youngster left Wigan Athletic to link up with the Whites under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

He has told The Athletic: “The biggest change for me was the quality. Wigan were in the Championship when I left, we’d just got relegated, so my first few sessions here I was like “wow!” Even just the little things, like passes being crisp and proper.

“Then there was the physicality of Premier League fitness too, the speed of it. That was hard to adapt to. I had to change everything to try and get used to it.”

Leeds ace preparing to face England

Leeds’ summer recruit Willy Gnonto will be hoping to play a part for Italy tonight against England. He made the move to England earlier this month from FC Zurich.

The 18-year-old has four caps for Roberto Mancini’s side and became the youngster ever player to score for his country back in June against Germany.

Brereton-Diaz reveals love for Blackburn Rovers

Ben Brereton-Diaz scored 22 goals in all competitions for Blackburn Rovers last term and was a man in-demand in the last window.

He was a player mentioned to be on Leeds’ radar but stayed at Ewood Park.

The Chile international has revealed his love for his current club and has explained why he stayed, as per RedGol: “I’ve been in this team for three or four years, I really love the club. The decision was to stay here and I am happy with it. I’m very excited for this season, we have had a great start, I have scored some goals and we are doing well in the league.

“It has been a very positive season for me. Blackburn has been my home for four years, I have very good friends and family here, it’s a very good atmosphere and I’m very happy to be at Blackburn.”

Newcastle United boss rates winger ‘highly’

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe rates winger Jack Harrison ‘highly’, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.