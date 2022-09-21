The figures have been published and the Elland Road side were amongst the lowest paid clubs in the division last season.

It has been revealed that Premier League clubs recieved £2.5 million in TV payments from the 2021/22 season.

Manchester City received the single highest payout of any club, taking in £153 million while the lowest paid club still received over £100 million - a first in Premier League history.

However, not all clubs have seen an increase in the income received including Leeds United who were one of just three to actually took in less money then they did for the 2020/21 campaign.

The total figures include an £87.5 million equal share and are supplemented by merit payments based on league position as well as facility fees based on the number of games broadcast.

Although their final figure ranked amongst the lowest clubs, Leeds were closer to the middle of the table when it came to the number of live tv matches they participated in.

With the help of research from Twitter account Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble), we’ve ranked all 20 clubs into a league table based on the total figure they received in TV payments for the 2021/22 season.

Here is how Leeds United compared to the other 19 teams in the division including clubs at the top like Manchester City and Liverpool:

1. Manchester City Live matches - 28, Total payment - £153.1m

2. Liverpool Live matches - 29, Total payment - £151.9m

3. Tottenham Hotspur Live matches - 27, Total payment - £146.1m

4. Arsenal Live matches - 29, Total payment - £145.7m