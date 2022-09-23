With the international break fully underway, there will be no Premier League action this weekend.

For Leeds United and their fans, it means the long wait for a domestic fixture continues, with the Whites having last played on September 3rd.

Next up for Jesse Marsch’s men will be a clash with Aston Villa at the beginning of October.

In the meantime, however, there is still plenty of gossip and transfer intrigue to work through.

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

Seville goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is in the “cross hairs” of Leeds United and West Ham for next season. It is understood that Bounou, also known as Bono, will enter the final year of his contract at Sevilla next summer, and could leave the Spanish club. (Fichajes)

Scouts from more than half of the Premier League were in Glasgow on Wednesday to watch Scotland play Ukraine, with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk the main target of their interest. Members of the recruitment departments from Arsenal, Chelsea, Brentford, Brighton, Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United, West Ham and Wolves were all in attendance. (90min)

Several clubs in England and Scotland are monitoring the progress of Newcastle United youngster Niall Brookwell. A number of EFL, National League and Scottish Championship side are considering making bids to take the midfielder on loan, with the Magpies receptive to offers. (NewcastleWorld)

Tottenham and Brighton are “in line” to sign West Ham target Davide Frattesi. The Hammers failed with a bid for the Italy international over the summer, with Sassuolo valuing the midfielder at £26m. (Gazzetto dello Sport)

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea are all interested in signing Villarreal’s Alex Baena, who could be sold for as little £30.5m due to a release clause in his contract. (Sport)

Everton will “look at” signing Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. He said: “Brereton Diaz, I’m sure, will be somebody that they will look at again in January, knowing that his price tag will be reduced due to his contract situation as well. So I think Everton, if they are in the market for attacking reinforcements, Brereton Diaz will probably be pretty high up the list.” (GIVEMESPORT)