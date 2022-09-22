International decision made on Leeds United first team duo as Whites youngster excels
A Leeds United first team duo are both on the bench for their respective countries in Thursday evening’s Nations League games.
Mateusz Klich and Rasmus Kristensen are away with Poland and Denmark respectively and both players have been named amongst the substitutes for the first of two September Nations League matches.
Poland take on the Netherlands in Warsaw whilst Denmark face Croatia in Zagreb.
Wales are also in Nations League action this evening against Belgium in Brussels and loaned out Whites winger Dan James starts for Rob Page’s side for whom fellow loaned out Leeds forward Tyler Roberts is on the bench.
Earlier, England’s under-21s took on Italy’s under-21s in Pescara and Whites youngster Charlie Cresswell took centre-stage from a Leeds perspective as the 20-year-old played the full match in a 2-0 victory.
Cresswell is on a season-long loan at Millwall along with Jamie Shackleton.
The Leeds centre-back and goalkeeper Josef Bursik were the only two England players to take in the full duration of the game.
On Thursday afternoon, young Whites duo Charlie Allen and Alfie McCalmont both started for Northern Ireland’s under-21s who were beaten 2-1 by Scotland’s under-21s in an international friendly in Belfast.