Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has named his starting lineup to face Preston North End at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Leeds boss is unable to call upon Welsh international winger Dan James this weekend due to a hamstring issue sustained in the midweek victory over Middlesbrough. James has directly contributed to 21 Championship goals this term and is replaced by Willy Gnonto in the starting lineup. The Italian is expected to start on the right flank in a straight swap.

Other enforced absences include that of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rothwell; the former's season is over after a scan revealed a foot fracture which will keep him out of action for an estimated 10 weeks. Rothwell, on the other hand, is sidelined with a calf injury, although he is expected to feature before the end of the season. Youngster Sam Chambers is also absent with glandular fever.

Amid calls for Patrick Bamford to make a long-awaited return to the starting lineup, Farke has resisted and selects Joel Piroe once more. The Dutch forward is enduring something of a goal drought since notching his 15th goal of the campaign at Sheffield United back in February.

Farke admitted Bamford was ready for a 'proper amount of minutes' during Friday's pre-match press conference but conceded he would not take any risks with the striker's fitness having returned from his latest injury in a string of lengthy lay-offs, indicating he would most likely stick with Piroe to lead the line.

Karl Darlow continues in goal after two encouraging but uneventful displays against Luton Town and Middlesbrough, while the back four is unchanged from the winning setup on Tuesday night at the Riverside Stadium.

Despite Ao Tanaka appearing emotionally spent after Leeds' most recent fixture, the Japan international continues to be named in Farke's midfield from the start alongside Ilia Gruev. Injuries to Struijk and Rothwell, and Ampadu deputising at centre-half, means Leeds' starting options are limited to Tanaka and Gruev in the middle of the park.

XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, Solomon, Gnonto, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Meslier, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Wober, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Bamford, Joseph