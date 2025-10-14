The latest news from Leeds United as the Whites turn their focus towards Saturday's visit to Premier League rivals Burnley.

There was heartache for a number of Leeds United players after Wales hopes of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup finals were dented by a 4-2 home defeat against Belgium.

With Karl Darlow, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon all in the starting lineup, Craig Bellamy’s side took an early lead when the latter of that Whites trio produced a fine header beyond visitors goalkeeper Thibault Courtois. However, Belgium took control of the contest as a brace of penalties from former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne sandwiched a strike from Thomas Meunier.

Nathan Broadhead gave Wales some hope of rescuing a point when he grabbed a goal in the final minute of the game - but their hopes were extinguished when Arsenal star Leandro Trossard restored Belgium’s two-goal advantage moments later to give his side a maximum return from their visit to Cardiff.

There was praise for one of the Leeds stars that wore the red of Wales on Monday night as former Swansea City and Everton defender Ashley Williams admitted he had been impressed with Whites centre-back Rodon.

He told BBC Sport Wales: “That’s what we’ve been looking for from Joe Rodon. He has the performances, and then if he can chip it, that’s leadership, you know, we talk about leadership being vocal and things like that. But in the box like that, and to score a massive goal at a big, pivotal moment like that, that’s what we want from Joe Rodon.”

Rob Earnshaw was also impressed with what he had witnessed from the Whites star as he racked up only his second international goal in 56 appearances.

The former Cardiff City striker added: “What I do love about Rodon is his little movement. “He goes in, he goes in, and he just leaves the defender and creates half a yard. And that half a yard gets you a goal. That’s the difference. I mean, I love that. And he’s still got a little bit to do there. He’s still got to obviously change the direction of the ball and get the power, because it’s not whipped in with absolute pace, but it’s a good finish.”

Whites star identified as most effective summer signing

PRAISE: For Leeds United under boss Daniel Farke, above, from ex-Arsenal star Alan Smith. | Getty Images

The summer transfer window was a hectic period for Leeds United as ten new signings were added to Daniel Farke’s promotion winning squad.

There have been mixed fortunes across the new additions but there can be no doubt the likes of Anton Stach and Noah Okafor have made a positive impression since they arrived at Elland Road. However, it is another summer addition that has impressed BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope.

When asked who Leeds’ most effective summer signing had been, he told BBC Sport: “Arguably, Gabriel Gudmundsson, who is a definite upgrade at left-back, as he can defend and attack. However, I do not think you can underestimate the influence that Sean Longstaff’s experience of the Premier League brings – so after seven matches, I would say Longstaff.”