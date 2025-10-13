20 free agents available to Leeds United including former Arsenal and Barcelona stars

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 13th Oct 2025, 20:00 BST

There are some intriguing options available as free agents after they left their former clubs at the end of last season.

Leeds United experienced a hectic and productive summer transfer window - but that has not stopped the Whites planning for what could lie ahead when the January transfer window opens for business in the new year.

There seems to be an acceptance the Elland Road hierarchy will focusing on boosting Daniel Farke’s options in the attacking third and a striker and a winger appear to be high on the agenda after the White narrowly missed out on several targets during their preparations for their return to the Premier League.

However, there are also some interesting names on a list of players that left their former clubs during the summer and remain as free agents with the season now well underway. We take a look at some of those options as stars from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and the Bundesliga remain without a club.

Last club: Arsenal

1. Takehiro Tomiyasu

Last club: Arsenal | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Last club: Al-Hilal

2. Renan Lodi

Last club: Al-Hilal | Getty Images

Last club: Tottenham Hotspur

3. Sergio Reguilon

Last club: Tottenham Hotspur | Getty Images

Last club: Brentford

4. Josh Dasilva

Last club: Brentford | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Last club: Al-Duhail

5. Hakim Ziyech

Last club: Al-Duhail | Getty Images

Last club: PSV Eindhoven

6. Rick Karsdorp

Last club: PSV Eindhoven | Getty Images

