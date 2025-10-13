20 free agents available to Leeds United including former Arsenal and Barcelona stars

Leeds United experienced a hectic and productive summer transfer window - but that has not stopped the Whites planning for what could lie ahead when the January transfer window opens for business in the new year.

There seems to be an acceptance the Elland Road hierarchy will focusing on boosting Daniel Farke’s options in the attacking third and a striker and a winger appear to be high on the agenda after the White narrowly missed out on several targets during their preparations for their return to the Premier League.

However, there are also some interesting names on a list of players that left their former clubs during the summer and remain as free agents with the season now well underway. We take a look at some of those options as stars from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and the Bundesliga remain without a club.