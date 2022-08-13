Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Marsch reveals goal for Southampton clash

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch hopes to keep up momentum by avoiding defeat against Southampton on Saturday.

The Whites started the season on a strong footing by coming from a goal behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Elland Road last weekend.

In his press conference ahead of the Saints clash, Marsch explained that it was not the complete performance – but they’re focussed on continuing to make progress at St Mary’s.

"We're not overly satisfied with just the three points in the first match,” Marsch said.

"Obviously it was a good first step, but we know we have a lot of work to do and I think the mentality of the group to improve, get better and seize every moment is definitely there.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: The Leeds United managerJesse Marsch issues instructions during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"And for me personally I know that going down to Southampton won't be easy, that it's going to be very hot and that will be a factor in the match and so we have to manage that well.

"Then we have to know that for a club like us where we are right now, every game in this league is a massive challenge and we have to treat it as such so we're not getting ahead of ourselves and we know how important each match is and certainly in the moment now this match.

"If we can find a way to come away with something out of Southampton, that'll help us keep momentum moving in the right direction."

The latest Leeds United Supporters Trust mural, a tribute to the 1972 FA Cup winning Leeds United side.

New mural to 1972 FA Cup winners

On Friday, Leeds United Supporters Trust unveiled their latest mural – a tribute to the FA Cup-winning side of 1972.

Don Revie’s Whites lifted the famous trophy at Wembley after beating Arsenal 1-0 in May 1972.

Artists Nicolas Dixon and Paul Trevilion have collaborated on 43 metre-squared painting on a wall on Lowfields Road.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Che Adams of Southampton celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Dixon said: "It’s totally important. Without these guys, Leeds United wouldn’t have the standing in world football that it does.

"When you have a painting, kids with the parents and grandparents go, ‘oh, who’s this?’ and you can hear them telling the stories and it’s just keeping that history going."

Everton move for Leeds United transfer target

Everton have made a move to sign Leeds United target and Southampton striker Che Adams, according to the Daily Mail.

The Scot has long been of interest to the Whites, who are still looking for a back-up striker to offer support and competition to Patrick Bamford.

Adams has scored 20 goals across 96 Premier League appearances and boasts 19 caps for the Scottish national side.