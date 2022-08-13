Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will be bidding to make it six points from six when they come up against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites were impressive in their Premier League opener against Wolves last weekend, and will be hoping to replicate that level of performance against a side who were comprehensively beaten by Tottenham in their own curtain-raiser.

In the meantime, however, there is still plenty of transfer news to work through at Elland Road.

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

Benfica could demand as much as £30 million for Newcastle United-linked striker Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a number of Premier League sides this summer, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, West Ham, and Wolves all monitoring his situation alongside the Magpies. (90min)

Newcastle United Matty Longstaff is expected to depart St. James’ Park on loan before the end of the transfer window. The 22-year-old spent last season with Aberdeen and Mansfield Town, and is understood to have EFL clubs interested in signing him this summer. (ChronicleLive)

Leeds United could be “offered” the services of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins in the coming days, according to journalist Dean Jones. He said:“What would happen in a situation like this is, typically, intermediaries start targeting obvious clubs when a player is made to feel like they don’t have much of a future. So, if that is the case with Watkins, like it’s been reported, then I would expect Leeds, Crystal Palace, Everton also be offered his services in the next week or so just to gauge how much interest there is out there.” (GiveMeSport)

Everton have made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams. The Scotland international is interested in a move to Goodison Park but the Toffees face competition from Leeds United, Wolves and Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mail)

Brighton & Hove Albion are among the clubs in the picture to sign Fiorentina’s Christian Kouame. The Seagulls are said to hold an interest in the 24-year-old, who “could leave” the Serie A outfit in the coming weeks. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is attracting widespread interest from across Europe. Marseille, Real Betis, and Villarreal have all been mentioned, while in the Premier League, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Everton have also “ticked” his name. Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Galatasaray are also in the picture, but as yet, no club have made a formal approach. (Foot Mercato)

Chelsea are “very close” to completing a deal for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, with the two clubs discussing the final details. An agreement for the centre-back could be worth as much as £84.5 million. (Media Foot)

West Ham have submitted a bid for Barcelona star Memphis Depay. The Hammers are understood to have offered a big-money contract to the Dutchman that could see him become their best-paid player. (Football Insider)