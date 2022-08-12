Leeds United Supporters Trust unveil a 10th mural to celebrate the 1972 FA Cup winners

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of United’s first and only FA Cup win, which was secured through a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley in May 1972.

To mark the occasion, a huge mural to the team that won the world’s oldest football tournament has been painted outside the Whites’ home on Lowfields Road.

The 43-metre squared mural features the trademark abstract design of local artist Nicolas Dixon and original player portraits drawn by long-standing club servant Paul Trevillion.

Legendary manager Don Revie is depicted at the centre of the wall holding the trophy, surrounded by the 14 players who made it happen on the pitch.

Two of those faces, Paul Reaney and matchwinner Allan Clarke, were in attendance at the unveiling, proudly regaling tales of their careers to fans, young and old.

Dixon, meanwhile, expressed delight that his work on the mural had brought him closer to the players who secured the FA Cup win.

Paul Reaney, Paul Trevillion, Nicolas Dixon and Allan Clarke hold the FA Cup in front of the new mural.

“It’s a pretty much a dream come true, to be fair,” the artist said.

"It couldn’t get any better than this, to have the legends themselves here, it’s pretty overwhelming to be fair.

"I watched the 1972 FA Cup final on YouTube last night so it’s fresh in my mind and seeing the boys here today – and I actually feel like I know them all personally from working on them.”

The FA Cup tribute is the 10th mural commissioned by the Leeds United Supporters Trust, who recently painted former United midfielder Vinnie Jones on a wall in Armley.

Don Revie holds the FA Cup trophy.

Terry Cooper, Johnny Giles and the whole Whites team of ‘72 now join the likes of Pablo Hernandez and Howard Wilkinson in being commemorated on the walls of the city.

Dixon believes the recognition is long overdue.

"It’s totally important,” Dixon insisted. "Without these guys, Leeds United wouldn’t have the standing in world football that it does.

"When you have a painting, kids with the parents and grandparents go, ‘oh, who’s this?’ and you can hear them telling the stories and it’s just keeping that history going.

Artist Nicolas Dixon signs the mural.

“And it’s about time – these are the best team that Leeds United have ever had, and arguably one of the best sides ever in football so to be part of it is just a privilege and a special honour – something that I’ll never forget."

Clair Hufton of the Leeds United board said: “I’m so proud that finally we’ve been able to get this mural over the line, it’s taken over a year to plan and execute.

“A big thanks to Leeds United who stepped in to give us the prime space at the ground to bring this mural to life – I don’t think there is a better and more deserving location for it. A big thanks to Boost Drinks who have funded the project and help make it happen.

We’re really proud to continue to support such talented artists across the city who deliver amazing execution and passion in these stunning pieces of art for us all to enjoy!”