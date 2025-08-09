Leeds United have been without their first-choice right-back for the final two pre-season friendlies.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United were without Jayden Bogle in Dublin as they drew 1-1 with AC Milan but Daniel Farke has delivered an upbeat update.

The Whites once again started Isaac Schmidt at right-back for their final pre-season outing at the Aviva, a week on from his deputising for the injured Bogle against Villarreal. But the Milan game proved a step too far for the Swiss defender, who struggled defensively throughout before being replaced in the second half by Sam Byram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke hopes that Bogle will be back working with the team this week in order to be considered an option for the squad at least when Leeds host Everton in the Premier League opener on August 18.

"He's back out on the grass doing some individual work," said the boss. "He's been out since two weeks, it's not ideal. I hope to have him back at some point during the next week, so that he can become a topic also for the squad against Everton. He's an important player for us and of course, I hope he will make it and then also be ready to play. We will see. He has missed the last two weeks, not ideal preparation for the first game."

Farke could also welcome Sebastiaan Bornauw back to training at Thorp Arch this week for the first time since he limped out of the first session of their camp in Germany last month. The calf injury was initially expected to keep him out for just two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was out for a bit longer than we were hoping. It's not ideal for a new player not to be involved in pre-season games but we hope to have him back in our joint team training at some point next week, hopefully as soon as possible," said Farke. "So that's good news with him. The plan is right now, in the middle of next week should be the latest in team training and we have to wait to see how he reacts. It seems like the injury is more or less over, and he can join us."