The boyhood Leeds United fan is about to kick off his 24th consecutive Premier League campaign.

James Milner’s focus is on keeping fit and being there for his Brighton and Hove Albion teammates next season as the Leeds United academy graduate looks to close in on an incredible Premier League record.

Milner is preparing for his 24th consecutive season of Premier League football after the experienced midfielder signed a new one-year contract last month, extending his stay on the south coast to a third campaign. A fresh faced winger back in November 2002, Milner replaced Jason Wilcox to make his English top-flight debut for Leeds and has since played regularly for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and now Brighton.

The 39-year-old has racked up a seriously impressive 638 Premier League appearances, leaving him just 15 short of all-time record appearance-maker Gareth Barry on 653. Next season will see Milner join a small group to keep playing at the highest level into his 40s but despite the record being in sight, it’s not something he is prioritising.

“It’s a question that gets asked a lot,” Milner told Sky Sports of his record-breaking hopes. “16 games doesn't sound that many when you put it against the amount I’ve played but obviously, starting the first three games last season and seeing what happened [a serious hamstring injury], football changes quickly.

“For me, if it's something I get then great but for me, to be honest, I just want to focus on contributing on the field. I want to be as fit as I can be, on the training field around this squad of players as much as I can. The squad and players we’ve got at the club, the young manager, the incredible potential, incredible ability already. I just want to help the guys as much as I can and push them.”

James Milner on injury rehab as Premier League record in view

Milner could well have broken that record last season after starting Brighton’s first three games, but a serious hamstring injury ruled him out for effectively the entire campaign. There were even doubts he’d return at points but the Thorp Arch academy graduate managed to get one minute off the bench during the Seagulls’ final-day win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“We tried everything,” Milner added. “Hyperbaric chambers, hot coals, all different types of therapies. Obviously it's not an injury which is common, a hamstring injury which takes this long. All the nerve specialists we spoke to said it just takes time for the nerve to grow and come back. I think it was December 31, the first time there was any sign of life at all.

“From there it got better. We pushed it hard, some of the things we were doing in the gym at that time when I still couldn't lift my foot. It was a long journey and a difficult one but I think the challenge of doing it and being able to come back, at my age as well, I think that was what drove me on really.”