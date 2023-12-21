Leeds United are now closing in on one of the biggest games of their season so far. Daniel Farke's men face automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town on Saturday, and they can ill-afford to lose, given they are already 10 points worse off at this stage.

The Whites have hit a couple of bumps in the road of late, losing to Sunderland, and that defeat was followed by a draw with Coventry City last time out. As Farke plots a return to winning ways, we have rounded up all the latest from Elland Road.

McKenna on Leeds

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has been speaking about Leeds ahead of Saturday's huge clash. “There’s no doubt about it, it’s a top, top opponent," McKenna said in his press conference. "It’s a big step up again. We felt like Middlesbrough, Watford and then Norwich was a big step up to have that level of opponent in the space of a week, especially with two of those games away.

“This is another big step up, there’s no doubt about it. Not just Saturday, but the game coming on Tuesday (at home to league leaders Leicester) as well. It’s a wonderful game to look forward to. It’s Leeds United away, one of the best supported clubs in the country, on the 23rd of December with both teams in a really strong position in the table. It’s a challenge to really enjoy and take on.

“We know it’s going to take a top, top, top performance to get anything from the game. They’re a big attacking threat, especially at home. They’ve been dominant in their home games this season and we know we’re going to have to perform really, really well to be in the game."

Farke's injury update

Leeds manager Farke has issued a fresh injury update for his Whites squad ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town this weekend.

"Ian (Poveda) came back with a smile on his face, lots of confidence, was also quite impressive during the training week. He has a good chance to be back in the squad, the same with Junior Firpo. We have two more days and everyone can make his mark in training. Both of them are available," the Leeds boss said.

Championship referees are on form

Championship referees have enjoyed a successful season so far, according to an independent review into decisions made by the officials. Leeds have had to adjust to life without VAR again this season after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

While fans will likely prefer a game played without extended pauses and delays, they have had to readjust to having to accept some incorrect decisions without them being double checked. Although, the Premier League officials have produced plenty of incorrect decisions even after VAR review this season.

Nevertheless, Championship referees are proving that a game without VAR isn't that bad, after all. The EFL chair a weekly independent panel review of all decisions made in the second tier, assessing each week whether the key decisions made were correct, and the results up to this point are pretty impressive.

