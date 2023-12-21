Ipswich Town head into Saturday's Championship clash against Leeds United with no fresh injury worries, as just two players are set to be unavailable for selection at Elland Road.

Kieran McKenna's side are 10 points clear of Daniel Farke's men after a stunning first 22 games that has made them serious promotion contenders, despite only coming up from League One last term. Ipswich currently have just two players sidelined by injury, with midfielder Lee Evans still out after undergoing a knee operation in October.

Janoi Donacien has not been in the starting XI since a 1-0 win at QPR in mid-August and has not played a minute in the Championship since that game, although he has been named on the bench twice but a troubling groin issue has kept him out of action.

Providing a fresh update ahead of Ipswich's visit to Leeds, McKenna said of his squad's availability: “We’re in a pretty good position, really. It’s just the same two [unavailable]. Lee Evans is still recovering well, Janoi is still having some little issues in his groin area. He’s been back training with us but he’s not quite feeling as well as he would have hoped, so we’re continuing to monitor that one, but other than that everyone’s training.”

McKenna was insistent that only a "top, top" performance would see Ipswich yield anything from the fixture, as two of the stand-out sides in the Championship prepare to face each other for a second time this season. Leeds won the reverse match 4-3 in August, in what was Farke's first Championship win as Whites boss.