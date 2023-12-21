Massive Leeds United boost expected in automatic promotion hunt with strong Whites backing

A massive Leeds United boost is expected in the club’s automatic promotion hunt with very strong Whites backing.

A return of just one point from United’s last two games has left third-placed Leeds ten points adrift of the Championship’s automatic promotion places behind second-placed Ipswich Town who now face the Whites at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

Ipswich have lost just four games all season but the bookmakers strongly fancy Leeds to record a victory in this weekend’s LS11 showdown which would slash the gap down to seven points between the Whites and Tractor Boys.

In huge Whites backing, Leeds are odds-on with every firm to bag all three points in being no bigger than 5-6 despite Ipswich’s impressive start to life back in the second tier. Kieran McKenna’s side can be backed at 3-1 to leave Elland Road with a victory, the same price as the draw.

HUGE BOOST: Predicted for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Tractor Boys have scored more goals than any other team in the division so far this term in netting 47 from just 22 games yet Leeds have the first eight players in the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 5-1, just ahead of Patrick Bamford at 11-2.