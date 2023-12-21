Leeds United manager Daniel Farke played down the significance of this weekend's game against Ipswich Town, whilst also praising the character of his players, insisting they have proven already this season, they do not 'crack' under pressure.

The Whites boss has repeatedly asserted this weekend's fixture with second-place Ipswich is just like any other, and another opportunity for Leeds to pick up three points. However, the German did his best to talk up his young squad ahead of what could prove to be a sliding doors moment for Leeds' season in their pursuit of an automatic promotion place.

Farke applauded his players' character and determination to pick up results against tough opponents, reminding reporters of the team's ability to come away with all three points at Portman Road and the King Power Stadium already this season, during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon. The manager played down any suggestion that additional focus will be given to Saturday's encounter at Elland Road, which sees third-place Leeds attempt to cut the gap on high-flying Ipswich to seven points with a win.

"As a player you want to be there in the spotlight games with your best performance and we know that everyone is especially highly motivated to follow this game," Farke said, acknowledging the consequential nature of Ipswich's visit.

"In these games we want to shine a lot and what I like about [my team], whenever it counts and there is spotlight and there is pressure like for example away at Ipswich or away at Leicester, they were able to grind out a top, top class performance and also top class results. We don't crack under pressure, this is what I like a lot about my team for that."

Re-asserting his point that Saturday's game is merely about three points and nothing more, Farke suggested, with tongue planted firmly in cheek, Leeds could ask the EFL to be awarded nine points for a win in this fixture as a one-off, a comment which drew laughter in the Thorp Arch media suite.

"I think also that the players are looking forward to have this game but again, for them it's just about three points. We could ask the EFL if they allow us if we win this [game] to get nine points, but I'm quite sure that we won't be allowed," Farke said.