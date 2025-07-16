The Newcastle United midfielder could occupy a number of slightly different roles at Leeds United.

Leeds United look to be closing in on a deal for Sean Longstaff after reports emerged this week of a deal being agreed in principle.

The YEP reported last week on a trio of bids to come out of Leeds, the latter of which was worth £10million plus £2m add-ons, all of which were rejected by Newcastle United. The Athletic then revealed on Tuesday evening a package worth £15m in total had been ‘agreed in principle’, with personal terms not thought to be a problem.

All being well, Longstaff now looks set to become Leeds’ fifth summer signing and their first midfield addition, with the 27-year-old able to take on multiple roles in the middle of the park. Below, the YEP takes a look at three slightly different ways Daniel Farke could use what is hoped to become his next summer signing.

Midfield legs

Sean Longstaff in a double-pivot | Lineup-builder.com

If Farke is to stick with his trusted 4-2-3-1 formation, then the most natural position for Longstaff to fill would be that alongside a more defensively-minded midfield partner, such as Ethan Ampadu. Someone of a similar profile to the club captain would, in theory, sit back and sweep up any possible counter-attacks, allowing the Newcastle man to stretch those legs and carry the ball forward.

One of Longstaff’s greatest strengths is the power with which he can burst forward and for a team like Leeds, who will likely be under a lot of pressure before needing to push away from their own goal, that ball-carrying ability could prove hugely important. It could, however, make Farke’s side a little vulnerable to being overrun if Longstaff and a No.10 such as Brenden Aaronson are both fully committed.

Box-crashing midfielder

Sean Longstaff as the advanced midfielder. | Lineup-builder.com

If Farke wants to give more protection to his back-four with a midfield pairing of Ampadu and someone like Ao Tanaka, then Longstaff could also be utilised as a more attacking midfielder. While he is not the technical kind of No.10 many expect Leeds to sign, he could fulfil the role in a similar fashion to Marouane Fellaini during his Everton spell or, at times, Tomas Soucek at West Ham.

Longstaff scored eight goals during Newcastle’s 2023/24 campaign and has a knack of meeting cut-backs and finishing well, while his energy would mean an extra body is available in midfield while opponents build attacks. There would be an issue with creativity, however, which would need to be focused out wide and therefore easier to stifle.

Formation change

Sean Longstaff in a 4-3-3. | Lineup-builder.com

While Farke’s current midfield options are used to operating in his trusted 4-2-3-1 formation, Longstaff’s more recent experience at Newcastle has come as part of a midfield trio. Eddie Howe opted to have Sandro Tonali dictate from deep while two more forward-thinking options manage their attacking balance based on whether they’re defending a lead or chasing goals.

In such an instance, Ampadu would likely be the one to sit deep based on current options, and Farke could then balance the technical quality of Tanaka with Longstaff’s physicality and ball-carrying. Either of the latter pair can move into the more advanced role when necessary, allowing for greater flexibility, but again the outright creativity of a natural No.10 would be missed.