Leeds United have a late decision to make ahead of this evening's trip to Oxford.

Leeds United should have the quality and depth available to avoid forcing a premature return for Dan James this evening, the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth believes.

Leeds face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium this evening hoping to box off another tricky game in the promotion race and Daniel Farke confirmed on Wednesday a ‘late decision’ will be taken on James, who missed last weekend’s 2-1 win over Preston North End due to a minor hamstring issue. The red-hot winger limped off at Middlesbrough amid concerns of a more serious injury but his manager was quietly confident of a welcome return against Stoke City on Monday.

James could even be back in the fold this evening if late fitness tests are passed but the 27-year-old had been out with a similar issue earlier this season and those regular high-intensity sprints he is known for are a risk factor in re-injury. Leeds created plenty of chances in his absence on Saturday too, and Smyth believes there is enough quality elsewhere in the squad for the EFL Championship Player of the Season nominee not to be rushed back.

“With a hamstring injury, and if anyone needs to be careful with their hamstrings it’s Dan James, I think they'll probably exercise caution,” he told the YEP’s Inside Elland Road podcast. “I think if there’s any doubt he’ll be on the bench at most. You have to say it wouldn't really be a risk worth taking. They've got [Manor] Solomon, [Willy] Gnonto, [Largie] Ramazani, [Isaac] Schmidt.

“You don't need to be testing Dan James’ hamstring at Oxford, save him for Monday. They’re all huge games at the minute but it's not like Leeds are five points behind with four games to go, they’re sitting joint-top. I think it’s okay if Dan James misses out on Friday night, they've got other players who can come up with big moments.”

Graham Smyth’s Oxford vs Leeds United prediction

Leeds would still expect to have the quality to beat Oxford with or without James, but Sheffield United’s recent defeat at the Kassam Stadium is evidence this evening’s clash will be no walkover. The U’s have been much improved under Gary Rowett, particularly at home, and aren’t yet safe from relegation.

Farke’s side need a maximum of two wins and a draw to secure automatic promotion but that would rely on Sheffield United winning all four games including Monday’s trip to Burnley. Any dropped points would reduce the demand on Leeds even further and so, as has since proven to be the case at Luton Town, a point would not be a disaster.

“I could see them drawing Friday night,” Smyth added of this evening’s meeting. “Oxford are no joke at home, they've done well at home. Rowett knows what he’s doing and they’ve got some good players. Ciaron Brown is out with a serious injury and has been one of their players of the season at left-back or centre-back, so it's a blow for them.

“Obviously Leeds have got their own injury issues with [Pascal] Struijk, [Joe] Rothwell not available, Dan James an absolute doubt for this one. I could see a draw, it’s not optimal, the best thing for everyone is just for Leeds to win. A draw keeps it interesting but I could see it.”

