A number of current members of the Leeds United squad have been linked with moves away from Elland Road during the final days of the summer transfer window - and one could be set for a move to a European giant.

The goalkeeping situation with Daniel Farke’s ranks has provoked a lot of discussion in recent months after former Newcastle United stopper Karl Darlow replaced Illan Meslier as Whites number one for the final weeks of the Championship season. However, there was always an intention to add a new goalkeeper to the squad that claimed promotion into the Premier League and that provoked a successful move for Lyon star Lucas Perri.

Meslier’s future with Leeds is even more uncertain but one recent report has suggested the Frenchman is still the subject of interest from Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and states Leeds are ‘confident about getting him out’ before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Bailey gave an insight into the Whites plans for the final days of the window, telling TBR Football: “Leeds want a winger and a number 10 – there are still a few deals to be done. Buendia hasn’t played much for Villa, so he could come back into the equation and possibly arrive on loan. Leeds also want to do a couple of other deals, they’ll be one of the busier teams trying to complete moves.

“Regarding Solomon, he had a good season at Leeds last time out, but he’s not involved with Spurs at the moment. We’ll see how that one pans out. Meslier is one of the players on PSG’s radar as a potential number two if they lose Donnarumma. It’s a possibility, and he’d be a pretty good fit there. Leeds are confident about getting him out, but he’s on big wages, especially with them going back up again. It’s not easy to move him on because of that.”

Shock deal for Spurs flop touted

Leeds United have reportedly made a bid to bring Timo Werner back to the Premier League - but have been rejected by the former Chelsea forward.

German outlet Bild have now claimed both Leeds and Burnley are preparing moves for the Germany international, who scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists in 87 Premier League appearances during his time with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Werner has now returned to RB Leipzig following a two-season loan stint with Spurs but ‘no longer playing a role’ with the Bundesliga outfit and could be allowed to leave the club during the final days of the transfer window.

There are claims both Premier League newcomers made moves to sign Werner but he rejected both approaches and has also knocked back interest from clubs in Italy, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

