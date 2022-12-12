Leeds United face competition to keep hold of their star midfielder Tyler Adams, with a number of clubs said to be interested in signing him. Manchester United are the latest side to express an interest in the American, according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites snapped up Adams from RB Leipzig for a reported £20 million in July and he has since become a key player during a turbulent season under Jesse Marsch. The 23-year-old then went onto captain US in the World Cup as they enjoyed a rather enjoyable campaign, despite getting knocked out by the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Adams has quickly caught the eye of a number of clubs and Man United are reportedly one that hold a genuine interest in the midfielder. The Red Devils signed Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the summer but could be looking to the future in Adams, with the pair both turning 31 in February.

Leeds fans will be desperate for Adams to remain at Elland Road and certainly not leave for their rivals, however it is looking like good news for the Yorkshire outfit so far. When speaking to TEAMtalk, Graeme Bailey said: “I know Leeds fans have been worried about the future of Tyler Adams and that he could be sold in January, but that’s most certainly not in the plans of the club’s hierarchy.

“Adams has become a key part of Jesse Marsch‘s squad since arriving in the summer. And despite his outstanding showing at the World Cup finals, he won’t be going. The player is also very happy at Elland Road and from what I am told he is determined to prove himself in the Premier League with Leeds.”

