Rodrigo makes Leeds United admission but eyes opportunity and reveals Whites work in Spain

United’s record signing Rodrigo sits joint-fourth in the Premier League’s top goal scorer charts having netted nine times so far this season but even a brace from the striker was unable to yield anything for the Whites in their last outing at Tottenham Hotspur. Leeds led three times in last month’s clash at Spurs but still suffered a 4-3 defeat which left Jesse Marsch’s side 15th in the Premier League, just two points clear of the drop zone, albeit with a game in hand. Leeds, though, have now had over four weeks since the defeat at Tottenham and still have another 15 days before their return to action at home to Manchester City after the World Cup break. That, says, Rodrigo, in a very unique season, offers a fine chance for his side to find the desired improvement which the forward admits his side need to discover based on their first 14 games of the campaign.

Speaking from United’s mid-season training camp in Spain last week, Rodrigo told the Official Leeds United Podcast: "Of course this is a different season with this break in the middle of the season. But that's what we have and we have now a great time to prepare for this second part of the season, try to correct some mistakes that we are making during this first part. It's been a great time in Spain to prepare for what we have in front."

Asked specifically what his side had been working on in Spain, Rodrigo revealed: "I think especially collectively, the movements of offensive and defensive. It's true that we have to improve loads of things and we are trying to do it. It's true that after we come back we still have some time in England to prepare ourselves and I think we are doing well. We are working hard and we want to do better in the second part of the season now."