Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips sends message to fans and makes future promise
Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has sent a message to supporters both home and away after England’s World Cup exit and made a declaration about how the Three Lions will bounce back.
Manchester City midfielder Phillips recovered from shoulder surgery to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar and the 27-year-old was handed a World Cup debut as a second-half substitute in the group stage finale against Wales. A 3-0 victory against Wales ensured that England finished top of Group B and set up a round of 16 date against Senegal in which Phillips again came off the bench in another 3-0 triumph for Southgate’s side. But England’s bid for glory came to an end in Saturday night’s quarter-final against France who recorded a 2-1 success to send unused substitute Phillips and England home. The Three Lions flew back to the UK on Sunday afternoon and Phillips sent an upbeat message to supporters as he reflected on the pain of Saturday night’s exit.
"A gutting night,” wrote Phillips on his social media pages. “We gave everything, but it wasn’t meant to be. I’m proud to be part of such a class group of players and lads. We know we’re on the right track. We’ll stick together and come back stronger. Unreal support out in Qatar and back at home, we appreciate you all.”