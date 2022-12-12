Former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips sends message to fans and makes future promise

Manchester City midfielder Phillips recovered from shoulder surgery to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar and the 27-year-old was handed a World Cup debut as a second-half substitute in the group stage finale against Wales. A 3-0 victory against Wales ensured that England finished top of Group B and set up a round of 16 date against Senegal in which Phillips again came off the bench in another 3-0 triumph for Southgate’s side. But England’s bid for glory came to an end in Saturday night’s quarter-final against France who recorded a 2-1 success to send unused substitute Phillips and England home. The Three Lions flew back to the UK on Sunday afternoon and Phillips sent an upbeat message to supporters as he reflected on the pain of Saturday night’s exit.