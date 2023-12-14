Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United news: Exiled Whites star 'could return' as 'target' touted for Premier League move

All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as the Whites prepare to take on Coventry City at home.

Leeds United are now preparing to take on Coventry City at Elland Road as they look to bounce back from a defeat to Sunderland. The Whites are now 10 points behind second-placed Ipswich Town, and they can ill-afford more slip-ups if they want to close in on the Tractor Boys and Leicester City this side of the new year.

Daniel Farke's men have been superb at home this season, and they should be confident against a Coventry City side that hasn't lived up to expectations based on last season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Aaronson return possibility

Leeds star Brenden Aaronson could return to Leeds this winter, according to reports in Germany. The attacking midfielder has struggled to impose himself at his loan club Union Berlin this season, and the German club have now missed out on progression in the Champions League.

According to Bild, Aaronson could be sent back as part of a rebuild in the German capital, with the report reading: "It's also possible that loan players like Brenden Aaronson or David Fofana will leave early - because they haven't impressed."

Richards on Brereton-Diaz

Micah Richards has suggested Aston Villa should sign Villarreal star Ben Brereton-Diaz this January, a player who has been linked with Leeds. “You know who I’m going to go with, someone left field and you guys probably haven’t seen him play, no disrespect, because we don’t watch a lot of Championship," Richards said on the Rest Is Football podcast.

“We’re always working, so we see the highlights but don’t always see the games. Someone like a (Ben) Brereton Diaz who was at Blackburn. Someone who’s just below a level, that’s what I’m trying to say.”

Seelt on Meslier

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt says Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier's 'unbelievable' save denied him a first goal in senior professional football on Tuesday night.

"It was so close," the 20-year-old said. "I was already celebrating but it was an unbelievable save from the goalie. I think we were really a threat from set-pieces, so if we just go on like that we can score more.

"I think I did an OK job [against Leeds]. You need to be on every moment. Every moment something can happen, [Crysencio] Summerville, [Dan] James are really good players, really quick. I think we as a defence did really well, we speak a lot and it was just a good feeling."

