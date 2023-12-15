Neil Grewer

Tuesday’s defeat gave a blueprint for teams to follow in the plan to stop Leeds – however, having watched Coventry recently, they are nowhere near as good as Sunderland. Plus the venue makes a positive difference in our favour, so I predict a Leeds victory.

However, in order to be victorious, we will need an improved performance going forward especially from Georginio Rutter who seems to have lost his touch recently. I am also concerned about the cover at left-back with the No. 1 and 2 choices currently injured, and seemingly susceptible to injury.

Although Djed Spence is an option, this ties Archie Gray into right-back so reduces options in midfield. I also wonder if Joe ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt should get a chance in the No. 10 role where we seem predictable at times.

So, I predict the same starting XI as at Sunderland with heavy use of substitutions, hopefully owing to having the game sewn up and being able to rest players and give opportunities to Joffy, Ilia Gruev and, possibly, Mateo Joseph.

Leeds should have more than enough to win this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Coventry City 0

Andy Rhodes

December was always set to look tricky for Leeds United considering their unenviable run of games but, after three played, six points is a fair return.

Daniel Farke’s men looked leggy during Tuesday’s defeat to Sunderland, which isn’t surprising after three games the week before and reports of illness in the camp. However, his players will have to pick themselves up and go again. The pace at the top of the Championship table is relentless with the top two both setting record points totals for this stage of a season.

That said, United are still going at a rate which usually achieves promotion. As we saw in midweek, when Leeds’ attacking players don’t click they can struggle It’s rare that all four forwards have an off night and, were it not for a cheap concession, a point would have been brought home.But United’s record at Elland Road is impressive and Farke will be looking to use his home form as the basis for a prolonged push at the top. Hopefully, Sunderland was just a one-off.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Coventry City 1

David Watkins

A week that started so well with that win at Blackburn, ended badly with defeat at Sunderland while Ipswich and Leicester both won.

We now have games coming up that look like opportunities to close that gap again. First comes the visit of Coventry, and then, the following week, we face a crunch game with the Tractor Boys. There was a sluggish look to Leeds in midweek. Maybe it was fatigue on a heavy pitch as we refused to rotate our squad while Sunderland did.

Maybe Sunderland stifled our game, or maybe our players just had a bad night. On the ball, we were slow; off it, our press was less aggressive than normal and, in general, our ball retention, passing, and movement weren’t as good as normal.We have to put all those things right against the Sky Blues who, like many teams in the Championship, will be difficult to break down. Coventry are solidly midtable and showed their mettle this week with a 1-1 draw against high-flying Southampton.

They are on a decent run too – their latest five games yielding the same points as Leeds. It will not be easy but it feels like a must-win game to me.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Coventry City 0

Keith Ingham

Leeds fell to a first defeat in eight at Sunderland as the hosts grabbed all three points thanks to a late Jobe Bellingham goal.

To be honest, it wasn’t a good performance and, but for Illan Meslier, the defeat could have been heavier. There were a lot of tired legs on view. Leeds now face Coventry City at Elland Road. Leeds fans, with very long memories, will remember that they ended the Billy Bremner team Wembley run back in 1987. In an enthralling game, Leeds equalised in the last minute of normal time only to lose the tie 3-2 in extra time.

Hopefully no injuries were picked up at Sunderland, especially in defence. Leeds are without Sam Byram until the new year and a left-back must be a priority when the transfer window reopens in January. It may be time to give Willy Gnonto a chance to shine and maybe drop one of the front two to do it.

Maybe, just maybe, a fresh pair of legs might benefit the team. Both Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter hardly troubled the Sunderland defence. A response is definitely needed at the weekend.One defeat doesn’t ruin the recent great run of results but they really need three points to keep in touch with the top two, and I think they will get them.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Coventry City 0

Mike Gill

Despite what some of the moaners would try to have us believe, the defeat at Sunderland was frustrating but deserved. United faced one of the best-organised sides in the division and the Whites failed to break them down. The defeat was even more painful as Leicester and Ipswich widened the gap at the top of the table.

All the more reason then for a big effort against Coventry as Daniel Farke and his men know that they need to get back on track straight away.Three points is a must and, if there is a positive to be taken from Tuesday, it is that United cannot afford to be complacent on Saturday. The Sky Blues achieved a creditable draw against Southampton on Wednesday night after dispatching their struggling neighbours Birmingham 2-0 at the weekend but they have a lot of work to do to become play-off contenders this season.Mark Robbins is a seasoned campaigner at this level and is likely to set his side up defensively.

Nevertheless, I'm hoping for a return to ‘business as usual’ at Elland Road.