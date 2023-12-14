The Dutchman is yet to find the net for the Black Cats since joining from PSV Eindhoven's youth teams over the summer, but came within a fingertip of opening his account at the Stadium of Light when Sunderland hosted Leeds.

United stopper Meslier pulled off an 'unbelievable' save during the first half to keep scores level on Wearside, diving to his right to deny Seelt the game's opening goal. Sunderland's in-swinging corner was met by the youngster's towering header, which would have seen him register a first goal in the professional game for a senior club. The Dutch defender has since discussed that chance, which he admits thinking was destined for the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was so close," the 20-year-old said. "I was already celebrating but it was an unbelievable save from the goalie. I think we were really a threat from set-pieces, so if we just go on like that we can score more.

"I think I did an OK job [against Leeds]. You need to be on every moment. Every moment something can happen, [Crysencio] Summerville, [Dan] James are really good players, really quick. I think we as a defence did really well, we speak a lot and it was just a good feeling," Seelt told reporters.