Upon returning to the Premier League, former Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani hoped the club could make a European competition comeback inside three years, but the Italian was ultimately unable to realise his dream as the team's relegation last season led to the entrepreneur ending his official association with the club.

AFC Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley, who celebrates one year in charge of the Cherries, is the latest Premier League club owner to declare his European ambitions within a specific time-frame. In a new interview, the 79-year-old says he hopes the south coast club will host European nights within the next five years.

Foley's comments follow a turbulent beginning to the 2023/24 campaign in which new boss and one-time Leeds target Andoni Iraola came under pressure at the start of his reign. The Spaniard has turned the team's fortunes around with four wins in their last five Premier League fixtures, including wins over Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

“I want Bournemouth to play in Europe – that’s our goal," Foley told The Guardian. "It’s not going to be easy but I’m confident we can get there. Brighton are a great inspiration, they do a terrific job. I certainly think we can be in Europe within five years.”

The veteran businessman's comments mirror those made by Radrizzani at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign, when the team had months earlier secured an unfancied top half Premier League finish under Marcelo Bielsa.

At the time, Radrizzani said: "Our goal is to maintain (our place) in the league and, if we maintain the league, we can build on the foundation."

"We invested a lot in players last year and this season and I believe the club is going in the right direction to establish itself in the Premier League.

"The dream is to play in European nights in a bigger stadium in two or three - probably three - years."

Leeds finished that season still a top flight club, but only by the virtue of a last-gasp, Raphinha-inspired final-day win over Brentford. The club were subsequently relegated in May 2023.

Three years on from Radrizzani's comments, Leeds may well be a Premier League club again, but starting from the bottom after spending a year in the Championship. Given record-breaking starts to the season made by promotion challengers Leicester City and Ipswich Town, there is every chance Leeds may even be a Championship side for the three-year anniversary of Radrizzani's pledge.

It should serve as a warning to Foley, who must not lose sight of the foundations Radrizzani spoke of, while gunning for grander ambitions. At the time, the ex-Leeds chairman singled out Leicester as an example of a sustainable Premier League club the Whites would look to emulate, but the Foxes' relegation last term, a year on from their FA Cup triumph, proves top flight status can be fleeting and fragile.

"I am convinced that his [Iraola] style of play is exactly what we need to be competitive, to be the small guy and compete with the big guys.

"We are not a sovereign wealth fund and we don’t have that kind of backing, so we have to do it differently. I was totally on board and convinced he was the bright solution for us and he has proven me correct. I was patient. I knew we made the right decision," Foley said.

Bournemouth, like Leeds, aim to enhance their supporters' matchday experience and in the Cherries' case, that includes the construction of a new 18,500-seater stadium, ready for the 2027/28 campaign. Leeds' own Elland Road redevelopment plans remain on hold with the team outside the top flight, but initial conversations are reported to have taken place between the existing United hierarchy and engineering firms.