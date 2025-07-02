Leeds United are considering a change to their pre-game musical running order and a new slot for Marching on Together.

A return to the Premier League means the Whites have to play the Premier League anthem within around 40 seconds of the two teams entering the field of play, which would cut short Marching on Together as it did the last time Leeds were a top flight club.

According to the minutes from the club's latest Supporters Advisory Board meeting, the club are hoping to gauge the consensus of supporters on whether they would give their backing to a different song being played as the players leave the tunnel. This would then be followed by the Premier League anthem before Marching on Together could be played in full ahead of the game kicking off.

In years gone by Leeds have used Eye of the Tiger by Survivor as a walk-out song. Fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Nottingham Forest also use walk-out music that is then cut short by the Premier League anthem, before they play club anthems You'll Never Walk Alone and Mull of Kintyre respectively.

The YEP understands that one option under consideration would be to use Tin Tin Out's Strings For Yasmin as the walk-out music. Last season in the Championship it was often heard at Elland Road immediately prior to the team's emergence from the tunnel, when Marching on Together would then be played.

SAB notes say that members will consult with the various fan groups and report back to the club.

'Leeds! Leeds! Leeds' is the official title of the anthem that has become known as Marching on Together. It was written by Les Reed and Barry Mason as a B side to the club's FA Cup song, and the vocals on the 1972 recording were sung by Leeds United players and supporters. Leeds fans stand to sing it before games both at home and away and it is frequently sung during matches.