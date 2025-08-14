The striker looks set to join Leeds United but arrives with a reputation as someone with a torrid injury history.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will arrive at Leeds United with questions to answer over his fitness but suggestions of an endless stream of injuries appear exaggerated.

Leeds have reached an agreement in principle to sign Calvert-Lewin as a free agent following the expiration of his Everton contract in June. The 28-year-old is due at Thorp Arch for medical tests imminently and could be registered in time to debut against his former club on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether Daniel Farke opts to include the striker in his opening-weekend squad remains to be seen and the lack of pre-season is a potential issue. Calvert-Lewin has been without a club all summer and while modern professionals maintain fitness levels year-round, a lack of match sharpness is to be expected.

Early concern among some sections of the fanbase is not just on Calvert-Lewin’s current physical state, however, with the former England international arriving in West Yorkshire with what Farke might label an interesting ‘injury CV’. During nine years at Everton the striker picked up various issues and rarely came through a full campaign unscathed - but a broken player he is not.

Last season, Calvert-Lewin suffered a serious hamstring injury in January that kept him out of action for just over three months, missing 14 games according to Transfermarkt - an admittedly lengthy absence. But that is the only non-contact issue to have sidelined the striker for more than one game throughout the previous two campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get all your Leeds United news for just £1! Join Graham Smyth and the team as they bring you exclusive coverage from Leeds United’s pre-season, from transfer news to Premier League build-up. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer - subscribe today to be a part of the action.

During the 2022/23 campaign, he missed four Premier League games between August and September but that was due to a broken cheekbone and concussion, having come out worse following a heavy collision with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Other than that, Calvert-Lewin has only missed three games over two years due to minor issues or illness.

Leeds United can manage Dominic Calvert-Lewin effectively

In comparison, long-term Leeds target Rodrigo Muniz, reported to cost potential suitors around £40m, missed seven Premier League games last season due to a combination of Achilles and back issues, the former of which ended his 2024/25 campaign early in April. During the 2023/24 term, he missed four games due to a knee problem.

Furthermore, over those past two seasons Calvert-Lewin has played 841 minutes of football more than Muniz, which is equivalent to almost 10 full matches. That extra demand would naturally place more strain on the body of a battling striker, making them more vulnerable to injury.

None of that is to say Muniz will become an injury-prone striker, or that Calvert-Lewin will cruise through the 2025/26 campaign without so much as a knock, but players pick up issues. For Leeds and Farke, it is about managing the demand placed on those with a propensity to suffer with fitness problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Farke in particular has shown an ability to do that, with last season’s loan arrival Manor Solomon arriving in West Yorkshire with much the same questions to answer as Calvert-Lewin. His 2024/25 campaign was not without issues - back and hamstring injuries kept him out at points - but careful management allowed the winger to thrive at Leeds and ultimately make the difference going forward.

Calvert-Lewin might have to be managed in a similar fashion but as a newly-promoted team who are early favourites for relegation, they may need to take a couple of risks. Only time will tell if it pays off.