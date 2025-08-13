Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be walking out at Elland Road in a Leeds United shirt this season following reports of his imminent transfer. The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday a deal in principle had been agreed, with the free agent striker set to undergo medical tests imminently.

Calvert-Lewin is expected to become Leeds’ second striker signing after fellow free agent Lukas Nmecha, having reportedly held talks with numerous Premier League clubs before agreeing on a move to West Yorkshire. The 28-year-old could even make his debut against former club Everton on Monday if he is fit enough.

Once medical tests and the standard media duties are complete, Calver-Lewin will be tasked with picking his Leeds squad number for the 2025/26 campaign. Below, the YEP takes a look at what is available for the striker.

No.9 Has been Patrick Bamford's for a number of years but with the 31-year-old not in Farke's plans for next season, perhaps it becomes available. Would be an obvious choice for any striker and has been on Calvert-Lewin's back since 2019/20.

No.12 Loan signing Jaidon Anthony spent one season wearing the No.12 shirt before returning to Bournemouth. No one claimed it last season and so it remains up for grabs. Previous owners range from Gordon Strachan to Paul Rachubka.

No.13 Unlucky for some, and usually reserved for back-up goalkeepers - albeit neither Karl Darlow nor Alex Cairns went for it. Given up by Kristoffer Klaesson last summer and previously worn by Kiko Casilla.

No.16 Sonny Perkins the most recent owner until his permanent departure in January. An eclectic mix of previous owners ranging from Yosuke Ideguchi to Bradley Johnson.

No.19 Mateo Joseph's season-long loan switch to RCD Mallorca has opened up the option to Calvert-Lewin and other prospective signings.