Ex-Leeds United manager reveals he wanted backroom staff member after impressing at Soccer Aid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Allardyce took charge of Leeds for the final four matches of the 2022/23 season as United dropped out of the Premier League with a whimper. Despite coming in at the eleventh hour in a bid to shake up the established order of things at Elland Road, Allardyce picked up just a single point from the four games he took charge of before leaving at the end of his short-term contract.
Daniel Farke arrived shortly thereafter and now appears close to reuniting Leeds with the top flight, at the second time of asking, if they can secure a minimum of seven points from their four remaining Championship fixtures this season.
Speaking on the 'No Tippy Tappy Football' podcast, Allardyce said: “I only had four games which was a massive task obviously, so you sit down and think: ‘Who’s out of work?’
"Karl Robinson pops up and I offer him the job, and we’ve got no time, then someone puts Robbie Keane into my head.
“I got to know him really well at Soccer Aid, I think; ‘He’s a massive Leeds fan and the Leeds fans love him’.
“So I ring him up and ask him where he is, and he’s on Ireland duty. I rang him at 8am and he arrived at Leeds at 2pm, his contribution for lifting up a team that was low on confidence, but what a club.”
Allardyce was the manager for England at the annual Soccer Aid charity event in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Keane is also a regular fixture at the one-off match which pairs up celebrities and ex-pros and pits the Rest of the World team against an England XI.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.