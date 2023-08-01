Leeds United are now counting down the days until the start of their new Championship season.

The Whites take on Cardiff City in their opener this weekend, and Daniel Farke will want his men to hit the ground running, but there are challenges at play. Having focused on departures for much of the summer, Leeds’ recruitment mission is not yet complete, and we are not likely to see the final squad in place until later in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Farke and club’s chiefs continue to work towards getting a settled squad, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Williams interest

Leeds are said to be interested in a deal to sign Manchester United star Brandon Williams this summer.

Williams is unlikely to see regular action at Old Trafford this summer, and as the Red Devils look to raise funds for their incomings, he could be sold on a permanent deal. That’s where Leeds are hoping to step in, according to The Independent.

Williams can play on both sides of defence, and that would make him a valuable asset for Farke ahead of a long and difficult Championship season.

New contract agreed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell has signed a new contract at Elland Road which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Cresswell has pledged his future to the club following a summer of transfer speculation. The former Thorp Arch academy graduate has agreed terms on a new four-year contract, extending his Elland Road stay by another two seasons.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Millwall in the Championship and is now expected to play a key role for Daniel Farke’s Whites side this term.

Over the summer, Cresswell was part of the England squad crowned Under-21 European champions in Georgia, alongside a throng of Premier League stars and has returned to play 147 minutes in pre-season.

Farke hints at changes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke has hinted that there will be a big Leeds team change for Sunday’s Championship opener against Cardiff City – but there is still time to change his mind.

CHANCE: To still catch the eye of Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above, in training and make a likely much-changed Whites XI for Sunday's Championship opener against Cardiff City. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Speaking to LUTV, Farke was asked how clear he was of his starting XI for the Cardiff game and reasoned: “We have a whole training week and everyone can use the chance to impress and be there and also deliver a good performance in training.

“Quite often, the last test (friendly) it is more or less your starting line for the next week, not in this test. For that, the pre season was too short for us. We needed also this game to test a little bit more. I wouldn’t say there are XI different players on the pitch next Sunday but everyone has also the next days the chance to impress in training, to show that he is ready and we have some good options in many, many positions.